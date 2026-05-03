PM Narendra Modi congratulated Dr R Balasubramaniam and Dr Joram Aniya on their appointment as full-time NITI Aayog members. He stated their experience and understanding will greatly strengthen policymaking and drive innovation and growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Dr R Balasubramaniam and Dr Joram Aniya on their appointment as full-time members of NITI Aayog, stating that their rich experience and deep understanding of various issues will greatly strengthen policy-making in the country.

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"Congratulations to Dr. R. Balasubramaniam Ji and Dr. Joram Aniya Ji on being appointed as Full-time Members of NITI Aayog. Their rich experience and deep understanding of various issues will greatly strengthen policy making. I am confident their contributions will help drive innovation and growth across sectors. Wishing them a very productive and impactful tenure ahead," said PM Modi.

Earlier, PM Modi approved the appointment of Dr R Balasubramaniam and Dr Joram Aniya as full-time members of NITI Aayog, according to an official notification. "In continuation of Cabinet Secretariat's notification... the Prime Minister has approved the appointment of the following persons [Dr R Balasubramaniam and Dr Joram Aniya] as Full-time Members, NITI Aayog," a government notification said. The notification said the appointments will take effect "from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders," adding that they will serve "on the same terms and conditions as are applicable to Full-time Members, NITI Aayog."

Historic Appointment from Arunachal Pradesh

Officials said that Joram Aniya's inclusion in NITI Aayog marks a historic moment, bringing an eminent intellectual voice from Arunachal Pradesh to the highest level of national policymaking. An accomplished academician, Associate Professor, and member of the Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Regulatory Commission, she has over 18 years of experience in teaching, research, and public policy engagement. Notably, she is the first woman from the Nyishi community to earn a PhD and the first in Hindi language in the state, with significant contributions to literature, culture, and indigenous knowledge systems. She has authored and edited many books on Nyishi literature and culture, along with numerous research publications.

About NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog serves as the apex public policy think tank of the Government of India, and the nodal agency tasked with catalysing economic development and fostering cooperative federalism through the involvement of State Governments in the economic policymaking process using a bottom-up approach. (ANI)