PM Modi, CM Yogi help GI-tagged artisan products to go global, orders exceeding Rs 5 crores received

Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are championing artisans' skills, opening international markets for GI-tagged products like pink meenakari items.

Varanasi: Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as champions of artisans' skills, have opened up an international market for GI-tagged products. One of such sought after products is pink meenakari items. Pink meenakari means enamelling surfaces of metals with pink.

There is a growing interest in pink meenakari among corporate buyers and overseas customers alike. The allure of gold and silver is being overshadowed by the centuries-old handicraft of pink meenakari this Deepawali.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has encouraged the gifting of GI and ODOP products, leading to a surge in demand both in India and globally. This Diwali, artisans specializing in pink meenakari are receiving numerous orders from abroad, with requests coming from countries such as California, France, and Dubai. Their orders have exceeded Rs 4 to Rs 5 crores during the festival, and artisans continue to secure significant orders throughout the year.

National awardee Kunj Bihari noted that Ganesha idols are particularly popular during Diwali, alongside other sought-after items like peacock, elephant, and conch ornaments.

The price of pink meenakari products, enhanced by the use of gold, silver, and diamond work, ranges from thousands to lakhs of rupees, reflecting their exquisite craftsmanship.

According to craftsmen Babu Soni and Lokesh Singh, corporate companies are placing bulk orders for gifts, leading to a notable increase in demand for pink meenakari products during Diwali.

Women and girls are playing a crucial role in meeting this demand. Balancing their studies and household responsibilities, they are becoming self-reliant by mastering this unique craft.

Craftsman Vijay Kumar mentioned that, with government support, he conducts training programs to promote pink meenakari and provide employment opportunities for women.

NRI Madhu Gupta, who runs her store in California, emphasized that the current government is successfully reintroducing India's handicraft art to international markets.

The demand for traditional handicrafts like pink meenakari is growing abroad, particularly as people seek unique gifts for Diwali. Recognizing this trend, she has already placed an order for her store to meet the increasing demand.

