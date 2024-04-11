Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi chairs meet to review preparedness for heat wave conditions (WATCH)

    Amid a forecast for extreme weather conditions in summer months, PM Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the preparedness for heat wave conditions and called for all arms of governments at central, state and district levels to work in synergy.

    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 10:30 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amidst forecasts of severe summer weather conditions, conducted a comprehensive review of the nation's readiness for potential heat waves on Thursday. Emphasizing coordinated efforts across all levels of government - central, state, and district, Modi chaired a meeting to assess the situation.

    During the meeting, officials briefed Modi about the anticipated above-normal maximum temperatures across most regions of the country from April to June, particularly highlighting the likelihood of such conditions in central western peninsular India.

    The discussion also encompassed the preparedness measures within the health sector, focusing on the availability of essential supplies such as medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), and potable water.

    Recognizing the importance of timely dissemination of information, education, and communication (IEC) materials, particularly in regional languages, the meeting underscored the necessity to utilize various platforms including television, radio, and social media for effective outreach.

    "Since a hotter than normal summer is expected in 2024, which coincides with the General Elections, it was felt that the advisories issued by the Health ministry and NDMA be translated into regional languages and disseminated widely," an official statement said.

    Modi emphasized the importance of a comprehensive approach involving all levels of government, various ministries, and departments to effectively address the upcoming challenges. He stressed the necessity for synergy among central, state, and district-level administrations.

    Furthermore, Modi underlined the significance of raising awareness and ensuring adequate preparedness in hospitals, with particular emphasis on the prompt detection and suppression of forest fires.

    The meeting saw the participation of key officials including the principal secretary to the prime minister, the home secretary, representatives from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), and the National Disaster Management Authority.

    As per recent statements from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), India is anticipated to face extreme heat conditions during the April to June period, with central and western peninsular regions likely to be the most affected. This forecast comes as the country gears up for the extensive seven-phase general elections set to commence on April 19.

