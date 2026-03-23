PM Modi cautioned about the lasting effects of the West Asia conflict, urging dialogue and diplomacy as the only solution. He called for national unity and preparedness, condemned attacks on vessels, and warned against rumors and black marketing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cautioned that the ongoing conflict in West Asia is likely to have lasting effects even as he asserted that India's diplomatic role has been to urge for de-escalating tensions. He emphasised that dialogue and diplomacy were the only solutions to this problem.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

While addressing the Lok Sabha on the issue, the PM said that the country must remain prepared for the lasting effects that are likely due to the US-Israel-Iran conflict. "Because of this war, the difficult global situation may continue for a long time. Therefore, we must remain prepared and stay united. We have faced such challenges before as well by staying united during the coronavirus pandemic. We must remain very careful and alert. Some people will try to spread rumours to take advantage of the situation. We must not allow such people to succeed," PM Modi said.

India's Diplomatic Stance

He said that India's role in diplomacy has been about urging everyone to de-escalate tensions and end this conflict. The PM also informed of his conversation with the heads of state in West Asia. He asserted that the attacks on commercial vessels and the blockage of international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz were "unacceptable".

"India's role in diplomacy is clear. From the beginning, we have expressed our deep concern about this conflict. I have personally spoken to all the relevant leaders in West Asia. I have urged everyone to de-escalate tensions and end this conflict. India has condemned attacks on civilians, energy, and transport infrastructure. Attacks on commercial vessels and the blockage of international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz are unacceptable," the PM said.

"India is continuously making efforts through diplomacy to ensure the safe passage of Indian ships, even in this war-like environment. India has always advocated for the welfare of humanity and peace," he added.

Dialogue and Diplomacy the Only Solution

The PM emphasised that dialogue and diplomacy were the only solutions to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. "I reiterate that dialogue and diplomacy are the only solutions to this problem. All our efforts are aimed at reducing tensions and ending this conflict. Endangering the lives of anyone in this war is not in the interest of humanity. Therefore, India's efforts are to encourage all parties to reach a peaceful resolution as soon as possible," PM Modi said.

Internal Security and Alertness

"When such crises arise, some elements try to exploit them. Therefore, all law and order agencies have been put on alert. Security is being further strengthened, be it coastal security, border security, cyber security, or strategic installations," he added.

A Call for National Unity and Vigilance

The PM said that India's identity has been to face every challenge with patience, restraint, and a calm mind. He also warned against those who sought to take advantage of the situation. "We must face every challenge with patience, restraint, and a calm mind. This is our identity, this is our strength. We must also be very careful and vigilant. Those who seek to exploit the situation will try to spread lies. We must not allow their efforts to succeed. I will also appeal to all state governments through this House. During such times, black marketers and hoarders become active. Strict monitoring is essential for this. Wherever such complaints come, prompt action must be taken. When every government and every citizen of the country work together, we can challenge every challenge," PM Modi said.