PM Narendra Modi described his visit to Belur Math as 'deeply special,' lauding its message of service and the ideals of its founders. The visit occurred amid Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections, which saw a high voter turnout.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called his visit to Belur Math 'deeply special." Belur Math is the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission in West Bengal's Howrah. The spiritual organisation was founded by Swami Vivekananda, a disciple of Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi on Thursday said, "A visit to Belur Math is always deeply special. The timeless message of service, harmony and inner strength leaves a lasting impact on every mind."

"Belur Math stands tall as a shining tribute to the ideals of Sri Ramakrishna, the Holy Mother Sri Sarada Devi and Swami Vivekananda. It has been inspiring generations to serve humanity with dedication and compassion. While at the Belur Math, I went to the room where Swami Vivekananda meditated," he further said.

Highlights Bengal's Spiritual Traditions

He also met Srimat Swami Gautamananda Ji Maharaj during his visit and said his efforts towards serving society are "deeply motivating." During his visit, the Prime Minister highlighted Bengal's rich spiritual and cultural traditions, including the reverence for Maa Kali and the Durga Puja festival, underscoring themes of strength, service and transformation.

PM Modi also invoked the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, emphasising youth empowerment, nation-building and spiritual nationalism. He underlined his long-standing association with the Ramakrishna Mission and its ideology, especially in the context of West Bengal's political landscape.

High Voter Turnout in Phase 1 Polls

The visit comes amid the polling in West Bengal for Phase 1 of the Assembly elections. Polling for the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.91 per cent in Phase I polling compared to Tamil Nadu, which recorded 84.80 per cent turnout, according to the latest data by the Election Commission of India.

The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said that the Commission salutes each voter of both states for coming out in large numbers to take part in the Democracy festival.

"Highest ever percentage of polling in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu since Independence, ECI salutes each voter of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu," CEC Gyanesh Kumar said. The counting of votes will be held on May 4. (ANI)