The BJP and NDA will hold legislative party meetings on Wednesday ahead of the new Bihar government's swearing-in ceremony on November 20. PM Narendra Modi and other senior NDA leaders are set to attend the event at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

NDA Legislative Meetings and Swearing-in Ceremony

Bihar State BJP President Dilip Jaiswal said on Tuesday that a party meeting of the BJP will be held on Wednesday, followed by the legislative party meeting of the NDA, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for November 20. Speaking to ANI, Dilip Jaiswal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of the NDA ruled states, will participate in the swearing-in ceremony.

"Tomorrow, the legislative party meeting of the BJP will be held, and after that, the legislative party meeting of the NDA will be convened. The swearing-in ceremony will be held on 20th November at the Gandhi Maidan. PM Modi, along with major BJP leaders, CMs, and Deputy CMs from various states, will participate in the swearing-in ceremony...We will take an oath to fulfil the dream of Viksit Bihar," the BJP leader said. Earlier, after a landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, Jaiswal had announced that the BJP is scheduled to choose its Legislature Party leader on November 18. He emphasised that the work of forming the government will be completed by November 21. "Tomorrow morning at 10 AM, there will be a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party at the BJP's Atal Sabhaghar, and in the meeting of the Legislature Party, the BJP will choose its leader. Our observers from the Centre will also come, and then there will be an NDA meeting, and then the work of government formation will be completed. By the 21st, the work of government formation will be completed," Dilip Jaiswal stated on Monday.

Current Assembly Dissolution

JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary announced that the Bihar Cabinet has formally recommended the dissolution of the current Assembly, effective from November 19, a decision made during a cabinet meeting held on Monday. The recommendation has been conveyed to Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan through Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar visited Raj Bhavan in Patna and met the Governor, a meeting seen as part of the transition process following the NDA's resounding victory and the anticipated formation of the new government. Briefing reporters on the developments, Chaudhary said, "A Cabinet meeting was held today. The Cabinet has recommended that the current Assembly be dissolved with effect from November 19. This has just been conveyed to the Governor through the Chief Minister."

Bihar Assembly Election Results

The ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats. The BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 89 seats. JD(U) won 85 seats, LJP (RV) won 19 seats, HAM (S) won 5 seats, and RLM won 4 seats. Mahagathbandhan got just 35 seats with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) winning 25 seats, Congress 6, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat. While All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat. (ANI)