    PM Modi, Bill Gates share thoughts on AI, deepfake, climate change and more (WATCH)

    The conversation emphasized India's technological advancements, strategic focus on AI through initiatives like the IndiaAI mission, and commitment to sustainable practices and inclusive development. Key points included reflections on the 2023 G20 Summit and India's leadership in the digital revolution.

    PM Modi, Bill Gates share thoughts on AI, deepfake, climate change and more
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 29, 2024, 9:29 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates engaged in a conversation, covering a spectrum of pressing topics including Artificial Intelligence (AI), climate change mitigation, and women's empowerment. The dialogue between the two leaders shed light on the intersection of technology, sustainability, and social progress at a global level.

    During their discussion, Bill Gates commended Indians for their rapid adoption of technology and their leadership in the field. Prime Minister Modi even encouraged Gates to take a selfie using the Photo Booth on his Namo App.

    Reflecting on the 2023 G20 Summit, which occurred during India's presidency, PM Modi highlighted extensive pre-summit deliberations and expressed satisfaction with how the event unfolded. He emphasized alignment with the core objectives of the G20 and hoped Gates shared this sentiment based on his firsthand experience.

    In response, Gates praised India's inclusive approach to hosting the G20 Summit and its focus on digital innovations and south-south collaboration. He expressed excitement about the results achieved in India and pledged support from his foundation to replicate these achievements in other countries.

    Regarding India's digital revolution, PM Modi explained how the country has democratized technology to prevent monopolies, emphasizing its accessibility and inclusivity. He reiterated that technology in India is by the people and for the people, as evidenced by the discussions at the G20 Summit in Indonesia.

    Bill Gates commended India's strides in technology, particularly emphasizing the nation's pivotal role in AI innovation. Prime Minister Modi highlighted the intrinsic connection between AI and daily life, humorously illustrating its significance in Indian society through examples like a child's first cries.

    The discussion further delved into India's strategic focus on AI, exemplified by the recent approval of the comprehensive IndiaAI mission, which boasts a significant budget allocation. This initiative aims to cultivate a robust AI ecosystem through strategic collaborations and initiatives across various sectors, fostering innovation and inclusive development.

    Additionally, Prime Minister Modi underscored initiatives aimed at empowering women, such as the transformative Namo Drone Didi program, which equips women with drone piloting skills, promoting economic independence and rural development.

    The conversation also highlighted India's ambitious climate commitments, including the "Panchamrit" pledge announced at the COP26 summit. Prime Minister Modi showcased a jacket made from recycled materials, symbolizing India's dedication to sustainable practices and environmental stewardship.

    Key points from their discussion included reflections on the 2023 G20 Summit, with Prime Minister Modi expressing alignment with the Summit's core objectives and welcoming Gates' enthusiasm for India's achievements. Gates praised India's inclusive approach and expressed his foundation's eagerness to support similar initiatives in other countries.

    Further discussions centred on India's digital revolution, with Prime Minister Modi emphasizing the country's commitment to democratizing technology to prevent monopolies, while Gates lauded India's leadership in embracing digital governance.

    The dialogue between Prime Minister Modi and Bill Gates highlighted India's forward-thinking approach to technology, sustainability, and social empowerment, setting a precedent for global collaboration and progress.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2024, 9:29 AM IST
