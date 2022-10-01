Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi arrives late for Rajasthan rally, skips address to obey loudspeaker rules

    As PM Modi reached the rally after 10pm, he chose to follow the microphone rules and not address the rally. “My conscience says that I should follow the rules. I apologise before you,” he said.
     

    First Published Oct 1, 2022, 9:03 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not address a crowd in Rajasthan's Sirohi on Friday because he arrived late and had to follow loudspeaker laws and regulations. He apologised to the audience for not being able to address them and vowed to return in Sirohi. The prime minister did not use a mic to address the huge gathering as he didn’t want to violate any rule of using loudspeaker post 10 pm.

    "I got late in reaching. It is 10 pm. My conscience says that I should follow the rules and regulations. So, I apologise before you," PM Modi said speaking without a mic and loudspeaker. 

    "However, I want to assure you that I will return and repay with interest the love and devotion that you have shown me," he stated. PM Modi then chanted the "Bharat Mata ki Jai" mantra, which the crowd reciprocated.

    Earlier, PM Modi was greeted by state BJP president Satish Poonia, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, state Assembly Leader Gulab Chand Kataria, and his deputy Rajendra Rathore.

    According to party sources, party activists from Sirohi, Dungarpur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Banswara, Pali, Udaipur, and neighbouring places comprising close to 40 assembly seats were mobilised for the event.  The gathering was intended to send a message and build morale among party workers in southern Rajasthan, which borders poll-bound Gujarat.

    Assembly elections in the Congress-ruled state of Rajasthan are also scheduled for later next year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on his way to Abu Road after praying at the Ambaji temple in Gujarat's Banaskantha district. He went to the temple after speaking at a local rally.

    Notably, the Rajasthan Assembly elections are scheduled next year. In July 2005, the Supreme Court had in July 2005 banned the use of loudspeakers and music systems between 10 pm to 6 am at public places citing serious effects of noise pollution.

