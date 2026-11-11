Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other political leaders including Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Odisha Governor, extended birthday greetings to Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, acknowledging his commitment to the state's growth.

Birthday Wishes for Nagaland CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended birthday wishes to Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, praising his efforts to boost the state’s growth and fulfil the aspirations of its youth. In a post on X, the Prime Minister wished Rio good health and a long life.

“Best wishes to Nagaland CM Shri Neiphiu Rio Ji on his birthday. He is making commendable efforts to boost the growth trajectory of Nagaland and fulfil the dreams of the youth. Praying for his long life and good health,” PM Modi wrote.

Leaders Across India Send Greetings

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also extended greetings to Rio, describing him as a veteran leader and a valued partner of the NDA.

In a post on X, Sarma wrote, “Heartiest greetings to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Nagaland, veteran leader and a valued partner of the NDA, Shri @Neiphiu_Rio ji on his birthday. Under his leadership, Nagaland is reaching new heights of success and emerging as a frontier of growth. Prayers to Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Sankardev for his long and healthy life.”

Well-Wishes from Governors and Officials

The Odisha Governor also extended birthday greetings to the Nagaland Chief Minister and prayed for his well-being.

In a post on X, the Governor wrote, “Heartiest birthday greetings to Shri @Neiphiu_Rio Ji, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Nagaland. May Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath bless you with good health, happiness and continued success.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also wished Rio on his birthday, wishing him good health.

“Heartiest birthday greetings to Shri @Neiphiu_Rio ji, Chief Minister of Nagaland. May you be blessed with good health, happiness and continued well-being,” Birla wrote on X.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also extended his wishes to Rio, praying for his long life and continued contribution to Nagaland’s progress.

In a post on X, Saini wrote, “Heartfelt birthday wishes and congratulations to the Honourable Chief Minister of Nagaland, Shri Neiphiu Rio. I pray to God for your good health and a long life. May you continue to work tirelessly for the progress of Nagaland.”