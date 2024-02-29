Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Himachal Pradesh political crisis: 6 Congress MLAs, who cross-voted in RS polls, disqualified from assembly

    Six Congress MLAs from Himachal Pradesh who cross-voted for the BJP in the Rajya Sabha election has been disqualified, the assembly Speaker announced today. The petition was filed by Congress MLA and state Minister Harsh Wardhan Chauhan under the Anti-Defection Law for disqualification.

    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Thursday pronounced his order on the plea demanding the disqualification of 6 rebel Congress MLAs who cross-voted during Rajya Sabha elections.  The Congress party had moved Himachal Pradesh Speaker seeking disqualification of six rebel MLAs who cross-voted on Tuesday.

    “Six MLAs, who contested on Congress symbol, attracted provisions of anti-defection law against themselves…I declare that the six people cease to be members of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly with immediate effect,” said Pathania.

    Congress MLA and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Harsh Wardhan Chauhan filed the plea in accordance with the anti-defection law. Following the defeat of Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi in the Rajya Sabha elections, nine lawmakers—six from the Congress and three Independents—who had previously backed the government of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu crossed party lines, significantly altering the political landscape in Himachal Pradesh.

    The Congress MLAs who supported the BJP candidate were: Ravi Thakur (Lahaul-Spiti); Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (Badsar); Chaitnaya Sharma (Gagret); Devender Bhutto (Kutlehar); and ministerial candidates Sudhir Sharma (Dharamsala) and Rajinder Rana (Sujanpur).

    The cross-voting by the MLAs has left the state government in crisis with the Opposition BJP claiming that the Congress government has lost the majority in the house.

    In the 68-member Assembly, the Congress had 40 MLAs, while the BJP had 25 and three independent MLAs. After disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs, the strength of the House will come down to 62. The halfway mark will be 31 and the majority will be 32, just two less than Congress’ strength.

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
