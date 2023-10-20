Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi 'absolutely thrilled' after Gujarat's Dhordo bags UN's 'Best Tourism Village' tag; shares pictures

    UNWTO honours Gujarat's Dhordo as the "best tourism village," with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing delight and sharing memories of his visits.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 7:37 PM IST

    The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) bestowed the title of "best tourism village" upon Dhordo, Gujarat, which has garnered attention and appreciation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He expressed his delight and hope for a bright future for Dhordo. PM Modi highlighted the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of the village, emphasizing that this recognition not only underlines the potential of Indian tourism but also the dedication of the people in the Kutch region. He encouraged others to share their memories of Dhordo to inspire more visitors.

    "Absolutely thrilled to see Dhordo in Kutch being celebrated for its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. This honour not only showcases the potential of Indian tourism but also the dedication of the people of Kutch in particular. May Dhordo continue to shine and attract visitors from around the world!" PM Modi wrote.

    "I'm sharing some memories of my visits to Dhordo in 2009 and 2015. I also invite you all to share your memories from your previous visits to Dhordo. This will inspire more people to visit. And, don't forget to use #AmazingDhordo," he added.

    Union Minister Piyush Goyal also joined in by sharing pictures of the upcoming Rann Utsav scheduled to commence on November 10. He encouraged people to visit Dhordo, emphasizing its recognition as the "Best Tourism Village" by the UNWTO.

    Earlier, the tourism ministry had announced that Dhordo received this accolade for its exceptional contribution to sustainable and responsible tourism. Dhordo, located in the Great Rann of Kutch, is renowned for hosting the annual Rann Utsav, a lively cultural festival that showcases the region's traditional art, music, and crafts.

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 7:38 PM IST
