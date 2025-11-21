Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a major update to the PM Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). It will now cover crop damage from wild animals and flooding, a long-standing demand from farmers.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced that the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) will now cover crop damages caused by wild animals and flooding or waterlogging due to excessive rainfall. In a video message to the farmers, Chouhan said, "I am giving you good news today...Two damages were not covered under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and the same were being demanded for a long time now. One, damage to crops due to wild animals. Two, damage to crops due to flooding or waterlogging triggered by excessive rainfall. I would like to tell you that both these damages are now being covered under Fasal Bima Yojana. If wild animals damage the crops, it will be compensated for. If crops are damaged due to waterlogging, it will be compensated for..."

The announcement will benefit thousands of farmers who had previously suffered losses due to these natural factors but were ineligible for insurance claims.

On Thursday, Chouhan shared a post on X and informed that final estimates for crop production in 2024-25 have increased to 357.73 million tonnes, which is approximately 8 per cent more than the previous year. "It is with immense pleasure that our farmer brothers and sisters have set a new record in food grain production through their hard work. The final estimates for crop production in 2024-25 indicate that the country's total food grain production has increased to 357.73 million tonnes, which is approximately 8% more than the previous year. This achievement is a collective outcome of the farmers' hard work, the growing use of modern technology, and the central government's agriculture-friendly policies," Chouhan wrote. https://x.com/ChouhanShivraj/status/1991536620856909993

He also said that a historic increase of more than 106 million tonnes in food grain production has been recorded in the last ten years. "In the last ten years, a historic increase of more than 106 million tonnes in food grain production has been recorded. Remarkable growth in all major crops, including rice, wheat, maize, and millets, is a testament to the country's agricultural strength and the effectiveness of the central government's policies," the post read.

Chouhan futher added that increases in crops highlight the success of the 'Oilseeds Mission' and the 'Pulse Self-Reliance Mission'. "Due to the efforts of the central government, record growth has also been achieved in pulses and oilseeds. Oilseed production has risen to 42.989 million tonnes, and total pulse production has reached 25.683 million tonnes. Notable increases in crops such as groundnut, soybean, chickpea, and green gram highlight the success of the 'Oilseeds Mission' and the 'Pulse Self-Reliance Mission'," he added.

The Union Minister also said that the government's guarantee of procurement at MSP for tur, urad, chickpea, and green gram has provided farmers with a secure market and the assured procurement at MSP is benefiting a large number of farmers, and there is continuous growth in pulse production.

"Under the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the agriculture sector is steadily advancing towards new heights. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the farmer brothers and sisters of the country. The hard work of farmers is the strong foundation of a developed and self-reliant India," Chouhan added. (ANI)