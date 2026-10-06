Uttarakhand has received national recognition under PMAY-Urban 2.0 for its highest grounding ratio, with construction started on 1,867 of 3,979 sanctioned houses and nearly 88% of funded homes underway.

Uttarakhand has been recognized at the national level owing to successful implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0). It is amongst the best performing states of India when it comes to beginning work on sanctioned houses.

The state got this recognition due to its highest performance in Grounding Ratio, which is the ratio of sanctioned houses that have started under construction. This award ceremony was conducted in New Delhi at Vigyan Bhawan on October 5, 2026.

Uttarakhand Among Best-Performing States Under PMAY-U 2.0

Awarded to Uttarakhand by Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu. Award has been received on behalf of the state government by Vinod Goswami, Director/Additional Secretary, Urban Development Department, Uttarakhand Government, and Rajiv Pandey, Assistant Director, Directorate of Urban Development.

PMAY-U 2.0 provides for providing permanent house to eligible beneficiaries living in urban area without any house.

So far, the Centre has sanctioned 3,979 houses for Uttarakhand. The construction work has already commenced on 1,867 houses which have helped the state get a good base ratio and also get nationwide accolades.

More Houses Sanctioned in August 2026

In August 2026, the Centre has sanctioned another 1,647 houses for Uttarakhand. These houses have been allotted to the state government during the month of September.

Once the money reaches the urban local bodies concerned, the construction work of the sanctioned houses will also start, as per the state government.

88% of Funded Houses Have Begun Their Construction

Currently, the Centre has allotted funds for 2,332 houses under PMAY-U 2.0. Construction has begun in nearly 88% of the houses.

As per the Urban Development Department, the department is working in close coordination with urban local bodies for smooth execution of the programme. The construction work is continuously being monitored.

PMAY-Urban 1.0 Has Also Provided Thousands of Houses

Even the performance of Uttarakhand with respect to the first phase of urban housing scheme has been quite noteworthy. In the first phase of PMAY-Urban 1.0, the Centre approved 62,272 houses out of which 53,320 houses have been constructed.

More than ₹1,000 crore has been given by the Centre as its contribution whereas ₹300 crore has been the contribution from the Uttarakhand government as the state's contribution.

Under the Beneficiary-Led Construction (BLC) segment, 19,380 houses have been constructed. Under the Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) segment, around 11,848 of total 15,960 houses have been constructed. The rest of the projects have already reached their advanced stages.

Under the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS), interest subsidy from the Centre has been provided to 19,190 houses.

Focus On Covering All Eligible Families

Now, the state Urban Development Department is giving importance to complete all ongoing projects and make sure that the benefits of the housing scheme reach all eligible urban families.