Ahmedabad plane crash: Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, en route to London Gatwick, with 242 onboard. PM Modi discussed situation with Civil Aviation Minister, who is traveling to Ahmedabad.

Shortly after taking flight on Thursday afternoon, an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner travelling from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick Airport crashed. Minutes after taking off from the airport, Flight AI171 went down with 242 people on board.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu, and took stock of the Air India flight crash incident in Ahmedabad. The Minister informed the Prime Minister that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground.

"The Prime Minister has directed the Minister to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation. All relevant agencies are on high alert, and coordinated efforts are underway," the official statement added.

Civil Aviation Ministry on Ahmedabad plane crash

The Civil Aviation Ministry has been monitoring the situation closely. Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu issued a statement soon. Take a look at it :

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah soke to the Gujarat Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Police Commissioner regarding the plane crash. He also assured to provide Central government assistance.