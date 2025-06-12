An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.

The aircraft, bound for London, plunged into the Meghani area of the city, sending up a massive plume of black smoke and triggering an immediate emergency response.

A 17-second video shows the aircraft crashing into a residential area, shortly after it took off for London Gatwick at around 1.30pm.

Visuals showed thick black smoke rising up into the sky from the airport.

242 people on board the aircraft

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), there were 242 people on board the aircraft — 230 passengers, 2 pilots, and 10 cabin crew members.

The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal, with First Officer Clive Kundar.

The flight was heavily fueled for the long-haul journey, adding to the intensity of the explosion and fire that followed the crash.

Multiple fire engines and ambulances have been sent to the crash site to carry out rescue operations.

There is currently no official confirmation on casualties.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to initiate a formal investigation, along with a possible technical team from Boeing.

Officials are yet to release a statement on the suspected cause of the crash. Experts suggest that the heavy fuel load for the international route could have worsened the post-crash fire, complicating rescue efforts.

