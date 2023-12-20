Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Piyush Goyal said all Oppn RS MPs will be suspended before criminal laws bill comes': TMC claims devious ploy

    Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale, through a post on social media, claimed that Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal informed him about the plan to suspend Opposition MPs before Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the criminal law Bills in the Rajya Sabha

    Piyush Goyal said all Oppn MPs will be suspended before criminal laws bill comes to Rajya Sabha: TMC claims devious ploy
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

    The Trinamool Congress has levelled a serious accusation, claiming that the move to suspend members of the Opposition was a calculated move at the Narendra Modi government's behest to ensure the smooth passage of the criminal law Bills. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rajya Sabha MP from TMC Saket Gokhale claimed that Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told him that Opposition MPs will be suspended before the Union Home Minister Amit Shah comes to Rajya Sabha to table the criminal law Bills.

    He posted on X, "I HATE to disclose a private informal conversation but this is what happened yesterday & it’s devious. I asked @PiyushGoyal why the small bunch of us remaining INDIA MPs weren’t being suspended in the Rajya Sabha despite protesting in the well. Because 46 of our INDIA colleagues got instantly suspended for the same thing a day earlier. He says “Because if there’s zero Opposition MPs left, it looks bad for us.” But then he added - “Don’t worry, you’ll all be suspended before @AmitShah ji comes to Rajya Sabha to table the criminal law Bills”. This is what our Parliament has now become reduced to under Modi’s orders."

    Both Piyush Goyal and the BJP are yet to respond to the allegations.

    The suspension of 141 Members of Parliament (MPs), comprising 95 from the Lok Sabha and 46 from the Rajya Sabha, ensued after a commotion regarding the opposition's request for a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah on a security breach incident in the Parliament premises. The incident involved a man driving his car into the complex and claiming to have explosives.

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge declared a nationwide protest scheduled for December 22 in response to the suspension of the 141 MPs, citing their demand for Amit Shah's statement on the security breach. Kharge emphasized the undemocratic nature of the suspensions and affirmed their commitment to safeguarding democracy. He reiterated the opposition's plea for either Union Home Minister Amit Shah or Prime Minister Modi to address the Parliament on the security breach issue, a request that has thus far been declined.

    The Three Bill on Criminal Laws

    The government has presented three bills in Parliament aiming to replace the existing British-era criminal laws, considering the absence of a significant number of Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha. Introduced in August, the three bills — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — aim to replace the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, 1898; the Indian Penal Code, 1860; and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively.

    After being referred to a Parliamentary Standing Committee, which witnessed the addition of dissent notes from several opposition members, the initial bills were withdrawn. Subsequently, during the winter session, revised versions of the bills were reintroduced, incorporating suggestions made by the panel.

    Recently withdrawn again, the updated bills have been introduced in the lower house, now named the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023; and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023.

    From limited access to no allowance... 5 restrictions on suspended MPs

    NDA MPs stand for an hour in Rajya Sabha in Vice President Dhankhar's honour

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 1:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    250 and counting... Tata Boeing Aerospace clocks milestone in AH-64 Apache attack helicopter fuselage delivery

    250 and counting... Tata Boeing Aerospace clocks milestone in AH-64 Apache attack helicopter fuselage delivery

    Beloved host to Kumara Parvatha trekkers, Girigadde Mahalinga Bhat (Bhatru) passes away vkp

    Beloved host to Kumara Parvatha trekkers, Girigadde Mahalinga Bhat (Bhatru) passes away

    Kerala: 76-year-old woman trapped in swamp in Kochi rescued after 4 hours anr

    Kerala: 76-year-old woman trapped in swamp in Kochi rescued after 4 hours

    Karnataka: Tumkur cops launch probe after trio tries to buy phones using fake currency notes vkp

    Karnataka: Tumkur cops launch probe after trio tries to buy phones using fake currency notes

    Committed to the rule of law PM Modi interview reacts on US claims of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun assassination plot

    'Committed to the rule of law...' PM Modi reacts on US claims of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun assassination plot

    Recent Stories

    Jacqueline Fernandez extortion case: Actress breaks silence on allegations, labels investigation 'Malicious' RKK

    Jacqueline Fernandez extortion case: Actress breaks silence on allegations, labels investigation 'Malicious'

    250 and counting... Tata Boeing Aerospace clocks milestone in AH-64 Apache attack helicopter fuselage delivery

    250 and counting... Tata Boeing Aerospace clocks milestone in AH-64 Apache attack helicopter fuselage delivery

    Hrithik Roshan wishes ex-wife Sussanne Khan's beau Arslan Goni on his birthday, calls him 'brother' SHG

    Hrithik Roshan wishes ex-wife Sussanne Khan's beau Arslan Goni on his birthday, calls him 'brother'

    Beloved host to Kumara Parvatha trekkers, Girigadde Mahalinga Bhat (Bhatru) passes away vkp

    Beloved host to Kumara Parvatha trekkers, Girigadde Mahalinga Bhat (Bhatru) passes away

    Kerala: 76-year-old woman trapped in swamp in Kochi rescued after 4 hours anr

    Kerala: 76-year-old woman trapped in swamp in Kochi rescued after 4 hours

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon