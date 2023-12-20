India News

Restrictions on Suspended MPs

Lok Sabha secretariat has prohibited suspended MPs from accessing the Parliament lobby. This directive comes a day after incident where MPs were seen mocking V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Image credits: our own

Restrictions on Suspended MPs

Suspended MPs are restricted from entering the chamber, lobby, and galleries.

Image credits: our own

Restrictions on Suspended MPs

They are not permitted to participate in the sittings of Parliamentary Committees.

Image credits: our own

Restrictions on Suspended MPs

Items cannot be listed in the List of Business under the name of suspended MPs.

Image credits: our own

Restrictions on Suspended MPs

Suspended MPs are ineligible to vote in elections to Committees conducted during their suspension.

Image credits: our own

Restrictions on Suspended MPs

Daily allowances are not granted to suspended MPs for the duration of their suspension.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One