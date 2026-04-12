Union Minister Piyush Goyal expressed grief over the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, 92. Calling her a 'jewel of India', he lauded her contribution to art and culture. The iconic singer passed away, leaving an eight-decade legacy.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, calling her "one of the jewels of India" and lauding her immense contribution to art and culture. He said the news was "extremely distressing", adding that Bhosle's musical legacy had promoted Indian art and culture globally.

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Asha Bhosle, one of the most iconic and versatile voices in Indian music history, passed away today, leaving behind a legacy that shaped the soundscape of Indian cinema and music for over eight decades. She was 92.

'A Jewel of India'

Speaking to the reporters in Madurai, Goyal said, "It's extremely distressing. She was one of the jewels of India. With her rendition of songs, she promoted art and culture. She was very close to PM Narendra Modi, who also held her in very high regard. The sisters, Lata Didi, Usha ji and Asha Bhosle ji, have made the nation proud with their achievements and their service to art and culture. We will miss her. I pray for her family to be able to bear the irreparable loss. May her soul rest in peace."

An Unmatched Legacy in Music

One of the most celebrated voices in Indian music history, Asha Bhosle, leaves behind a monumental legacy that shaped the soundscape of Indian cinema for over eight decades. Over the course of her career, she recorded thousands of songs in multiple languages, earning multiple Filmfare Awards, National Film Awards, and global recognition for her versatility across genres.

Born in 1933, Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Her voice, playful, emotive, and adaptable, became synonymous with generations of film music. From soulful ghazals like "Dil Cheez Kya Hai" to vibrant hits such as "Piya Tu Ab To Aaja" and timeless classics like "Chura Liya Hai Tumne," her repertoire showcased an unmatched range.

Her contributions were recognised with some of India's highest honours, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan. In 2011, she was acknowledged by the Guinness World Records as the most-recorded artist in music history. (ANI)