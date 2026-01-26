Union Minister Piyush Goyal interacted with IP holders and innovators to discuss India's evolving IP ecosystem. He also held a meeting with fireworks industry leaders from Tamil Nadu to address safety, regulations, and ease of doing business.

Goyal Interacts with IP Holders on Innovation-Led Growth

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday interacted with leading Intellectual Property (IP) holders and innovators from across the country, along with Minister of State Jitin Prasada.

Sharing details on X, Goyal said they heard the views of stakeholders on India's evolving IP ecosystem and discussed the Modi government's supportive role in strengthening the country's intellectual property framework. He added that the interaction reaffirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of promoting innovation-driven growth by empowering creators. "Held a wonderful interaction with India's leading Intellectual Property (IP) holders & innovators along with MoS Jitin Prasada. Listened to their perspectives on India's evolving IP ecosystem and the facilitative role played by the Modi Government in strengthening IP frameworks. Reiterated PM Narendra Modi's vision of fostering innovation-led growth by empowering creators," the 'X' post from Piyush Goyal said.

Meeting Held with Fireworks Industry Leaders

Last week, Piyush Goyal held a pivotal meeting with a high-level delegation of fireworks traders and manufacturers from Tamil Nadu to discuss the future of the industry. The delegation, representing the backbone of India's fireworks manufacturing hub in Sivakasi, included Ganesan, President of the Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers Association (TANFAMA), Asaithambi, President of the Sivakasi Fireworks Manufacturers Association (SIFMA), and J. Manik Rao, President of the Federation of Indian Fireworks Traders (FIFT).

Strengthening Quality and Regulatory Frameworks

Central to the discussions were comprehensive measures to strengthen the quality ecosystem of the industry. Government representatives emphasised that while the tradition of fireworks is integral to Indian culture, the transition towards a more robust regulatory framework is non-negotiable.

Emphasis on Safety and Emergency Preparedness

The meeting addressed the urgent need for improved safety practices and emergency preparedness at manufacturing units to prevent industrial accidents.

Boosting Ease of Doing Business

Beyond safety, the dialogue explored strategic avenues to boost the ease of doing business for manufacturers and traders. The delegation highlighted the administrative hurdles that often stifle growth, prompting a discussion on streamlining licensing processes and clarifying environmental compliance. Industry leaders expressed optimism that a more collaborative relationship with regulators would help protect the livelihoods of the millions of people directly and indirectly employed by the sector. (ANI)