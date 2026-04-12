BJP's Piyush Goyal asserts Udhayanidhi Stalin will never be Tamil Nadu's CM, citing his remarks against Tamil culture and women. Goyal backs an AIADMK-led government and expresses confidence in the BJP's Madurai candidate, Raama Sreenivasan.

Goyal's Attack on Udhayanidhi Stalin

With Tamil Nadu elections less than two weeks away, the war of words between the DMK and the BJP has intensified with Union Minister and BJP's Tamil Nadu election in-charge, Piyush Goyal, claiming that Udhayanidhi Stalin will never be accepted as the Chief Minister in the state. Launching a pointed attack at the Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister, Union Minister Goyal said that the statements of the Dy CM have hurt the sentiments of the people, and anyone who does not give due respect to Tamil culture and women will never be accepted in the state. "They will never accept a person who does not respect Tamil culture, Tamil women. The sensitivities of the people of Tamil Nadu have been hurt by Udhayanidhi Stalin's comments. It is time for this Govt to go and a good Govt, led by Edappadi and with the guidance & support of PM Narendra Modi, together we will transform the future of Tamil Nadu," Minister Goyal said, addressing a press conference after landing at the Madurai airport.

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BJP Confident in Madurai South

The Union Minister further expressed confidence in party candidate from Madurai (South), Raama Sreenivasan, winning the seat. "Professor (Raama Sreenivasan) is a very well-known personality in Madurai. I am given to understand that he has received a very good reception and support from the people, and this election is an election for change. Tamil Nadu wants change," Goyal said.

Madurai South Constituency Contest

Tamil Nadu's Madurai South constituency is set to see a modest contest between 6 candidates. While incumbent DMK candidate M Boominathan is looking to retain his seat. BJP's Raama Sreenivasan is looking to make inroads into a seat the BJP has not managed to win once since its current formation in 2011.

State's Political Landscape

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)