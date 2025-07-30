PM Modi has shared on social media that India has successfully brought back the Piprahwa gems, linked to the relics of Lord Buddha, from Hong Kong. The gems are worth around $100 million.

India has recovered the priceless Piprahwa gems, believed to be linked to the relics of Lord Buddha, from Hong Kong. These ancient and sacred gems were about to be auctioned for $100 million, but India strongly protested and stopped the sale. PM Narendra Modi took to X to inform about the update.

In his X post, PM Modi wrote, "It would make every Indian proud that the sacred Piprahwa relics of Bhagwan Buddha have come home after 127 long years. These sacred relics highlight India’s close association with Bhagwan Buddha and his noble teachings."

Scroll to load tweet…

The gems were returned to India after a legal notice and public outcry by the Indian government.

What are the Piprahwa gems?

The Piprahwa gems are a collection of ancient jewels that date back to the Mauryan Empire (around 240-200 BC). They include thousands of pearls, rubies, sapphires, topazes and finely crafted gold pieces.

These relics were found buried in a stupa (a type of Buddhist shrine) in Piprahwa, a site in Uttar Pradesh, India. It is believed they were buried along with the cremated remains of Gautama Buddha, making them deeply sacred to Buddhists around the world.

How the auction in Hong Kong sparked outrage

Recently, Sotheby’s in Hong Kong planned to auction these sacred gems. The seller was Chris Peppe, a descendant of William Claxton Peppe, a British landowner who first found the gems in 1898.

India quickly opposed the auction. The Ministry of Culture called the sale 'unethical' and said the relics were not simply art pieces, but sacred objects that represent the body of the Buddha.

The government also pointed out that the auction violated Indian and international heritage laws. A legal notice was sent to Sotheby’s and Chris Peppe, demanding the sale be stopped.

India's official action and strong message

India's Ministry of Culture said the relics were part of the country’s living heritage and belonged not just to India, but to all Buddhists. The ministry called the auction “colonial exploitation” and warned of legal action in Indian and Hong Kong courts if the sale continued.

It also demanded that Sotheby's issue a public apology and give full details about the history and handling of the relics.

Why these gems are so important

Experts around the world agree that the Piprahwa gems are not ordinary artefacts. Sotheby’s itself described them as 'one of the most astonishing archaeological finds of the modern era'.

For Buddhists, these gems are not just valuable, they are holy. They are believed to have been placed alongside the ashes of Buddha, making them deeply spiritual and not meant for sale or display in private collections.

What the seller said

Chris Peppe had earlier said his family considered donating the gems, but they chose an auction 'to reach the widest number of people'. He said he hoped the relics would inspire awe and connect people to Buddhist teachings.

However, critics asked whether someone claiming to be a 'custodian' had the right to sell such sacred items at all.

A rare win for heritage and history

In recent years, many countries have struggled to recover important artefacts taken during colonial times. While some museums and collectors have returned stolen items, many auctions still go ahead.

India’s successful effort to stop the sale and bring the Piprahwa gems home is seen as a strong move to protect cultural and religious heritage. It also sets an example for other countries trying to reclaim their stolen history.

The return of the Piprahwa gems is more than a victory for India. It is a sign that sacred history must be respected and protected. For millions of Buddhists, it brings peace knowing that these precious relics are back where they belong and indeed marks 'a joyous day for our cultural heritage' as PM Modi wrote on X.

(With agency inputs)