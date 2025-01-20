Pipa Bridges: Essential transport links for devotees at Mahakumbh

Temporary pipa bridges play a crucial role in connecting key areas of the Mahakumbh. Built using pontoons, these bridges facilitate movement for devotees and processions, showcasing a blend of ancient technology and modern engineering.

The temporary pipa bridges are playing key role in the grand arrangements of the Mahakumbh. These bridges are serving as vital links between the Sangam area and the Akhada area during the massive event.

The administration has divided the sprawling 40-square-kilometer Mela area into 25 sectors. These pipa bridges are an integral part of the Mahakumbh, offering a low-maintenance solution for the vast crowds. However, their operation requires constant monitoring, ensuring the safety and smooth movement of devotees 24/7.

Engineer Alok Kumar from the Public Works Department explained that the pipa bridges are temporary structures built with large hollow iron containers (pontoon) floating on the water's surface. These are commonly known as ‘pipe ka pul’ in Prayagraj.

These bridges have been built to facilitate movement not only for the public but also for the grand entry of 13 Akhadas, chariots, elephants, horses, and over 1,000 vehicles during the Amrit Snan at Mahakumbh.

According to Kumar, he was entrusted with this significant task to buold Pipa bridges in August 2023. To construct 30 pipa bridges for the Mahakumbh, 2,213 pontoons were used, the largest number ever.

Over 1,000 workers, engineers, and officials worked tirelessly, often for 14 hours a day. The construction of these bridges was completed by October 2024 and subsequently handed over to the Mela administration.

The construction of 30 pipa bridges over the Ganga River for the Mahakumbh is the largest such project to date. After the conclusion of the fair, these bridges will be dismantled and stored for future use at other locations.

The hollow pontoons, made of strong iron sheets, are lowered into the river with the help of cranes. Girder beams are then placed on these pontoons and secured with nuts and bolts. Hydraulic machines are used to position the pontoons accurately.

After that, thick wooden planks, sandy soil, and iron angles are added to further stabilize the bridges. Finally, checker plates are laid on the bridge surface to ensure it remains strong for the movement of pilgrims and vehicles.

Each pontoon weighs about 5 tons, yet it floats on water. The secret lies in Archimedes' principle. PWD engineer Alok Kumar explained, "When an object is submerged in water, it experiences an upward force equal to the weight of the water displaced by it. This principle helps the heavy pontoons float."

The design of the bridges is such that they can withstand up to 5 tons of weight. If the weight exceeds this limit, there is a risk of the bridge being damaged or sinking. Therefore, crowd management on the bridges is crucial.

The construction of the 30 pipa bridges has cost Rs 17.31 crore. The bridge from Nagwasuki Temple to Jhoosi is the most expensive, costing Rs 1.13 crore, while the cost of the Gangeshwar and Bharadwaj bridges ranged between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 89 lakh.

The technology of pipa bridges is over 2,500 years old. They were first used in 480 BC by Persian King Xerxes I during his invasion of Greece. These types of bridges were also used during the Zhou Dynasty (11th century BC) in China.

In India, the first pipa bridge was built in October 1874 over the Hooghly River between Howrah and Kolkata. It was designed by British engineer Sir Bradford Leslie. The bridge was supported by wooden pontoons but was damaged due to a cyclone. Eventually, it was dismantled in 1943, and the famous Howrah Bridge was constructed in its place.

After the Mahakumbh 2025, these bridges will be disassembled and stored in safe locations. According to officials, some of the bridges will be stored in Sarainayat (Kenihar), Trivenipuram, and Parade Ground in Prayagraj. Others may be repurposed as temporary bridges in various districts of Uttar Pradesh.

