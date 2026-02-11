A fire broke out involving three buses in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Nigdi area on Tuesday. Fire officials confirmed one bus was completely destroyed and two were slightly damaged. The situation was brought under control and no injuries were reported.

A fire broke out involving three buses in the Nigdi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Tuesday. According to the Fire Department, two buses were initially reported to be on fire, but it was later confirmed that a third bus had also caught fire. No injuries were reported, and the situation was quickly brought under control.

Fire Official Details Incident

While speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Gautam Ingwale stated, "At 9:30, we got to know that two buses had caught fire. We immediately sent an authority vehicle to control the situation. Three buses were on fire. One bus was completely destroyed, and two buses were slightly damaged. No one is injured. The rest are under control."

Ingwale added, "These vehicles were parked in the parking lot without permission. Two fire brigades, one from the authority and one from Chikli, were deployed to control the fire. Everything is under control now."

Investigation Underway

Further details are awaited as investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing. (ANI)