Dr. Lakshya Mittal's UDF has filed a PIL in the Supreme Court against the drastic reduction of NEET-PG 2025-26 cut-off percentiles. Meanwhile, FORDA has also urged the Union Health Minister to withdraw the NBE's controversial decision.

PIL Challenges NEET-PG Cut-off Reduction

Dr. Lakshya Mittal, President of the United Doctors Front (UDF), along with others, approached the Supreme Court of India by filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the arbitrary and unprecedented reduction of qualifying cut-off percentiles for NEET-PG 2025-26, including zero and negative scores. The PIL, registered as Diary No. 3085/2026, has been filed under Article 32 of the Constitution of India through Advocate Satyam Singh Rajput, along with Advocate Adarsh Singh and Advocate-on-Record Neema.

The petition challenges the impugned Notice dated 13.01.2026 issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), which has drastically diluted the minimum qualifying standards for postgraduate medical admissions.

The petition led by Dr. Lakshya Mittal and others, in the larger public interest, highlights that allowing candidates with abnormally low or negative scores to qualify for postgraduate medical training poses a serious threat to patient safety, public health, and the integrity of the medical profession. It contends that the impugned decision is arbitrary, unconstitutional, and violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

The PIL further submits that such dilution of merit is contrary to settled judicial principles and violates the statutory mandate under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, which obligates regulatory bodies to maintain minimum standards in medical education. The petition seeks appropriate directions from the Hon'ble Supreme Court, including quashing of the impugned NBEMS notification and issuance of directions to restore and protect minimum qualifying standards in postgraduate medical education. The matter has been recently filed and is likely to be listed before the Hon'ble Supreme Court in the coming days.

Doctors' Associations Protest Decision

Meanwhile, on Wrdnesday, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Associations (FORDA) urged the Union Health Minister, JP Nadda, to withdraw the National Board of Examinations' (NBE) decision to "drastically slash" the cut-off scores for NEET PG 2025. In a letter to the Health Minister, FORDA claimed that the move undermines the merit-based selection process and poses a "grave threat" to the credibility of the medical profession. The doctors' association asked the Centre to constitute a high-level committee comprising the National Medical Commission (NMC), NBE, and resident doctor representatives to review the cut-off policies.

The letter read, "The Federation of Resident Doctors' Associations (FORDA) writes to you with profound dismay and disappointment regarding the National Board of Examinations' (NBE) recent decision to drastically slash the qualifying cut-off scores for NEET PG 2025. This unprecedented move undermines the sanctity of a merit-based selection process, devalues the rigorous preparation of lakhs of aspiring doctors, and poses a grave threat to the credibility of the medical profession in the eyes of the common public."

"NEET PG ensures only competent candidates enter specialised training through merit-based standards. Aspirants sacrificed years to meet past high cutoffs, yet NBE's arbitrary reduction without justification or consultation compromises merit, demoralises toppers, and risks subpar candidates affecting patient care," FORDA added. (ANI)