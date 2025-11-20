Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika attended the 'Poi Pee Mau Tai' festival in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh, as Chief Guest. He praised Namsai's tourism, highlighted the resolved Assam-Arunachal border issue, and reaffirmed the bond of brotherhood.

Assam's Minister of Information and Public Relations, Pijush Hazarika, on Thursday attended the inaugural ceremony of the Tai Khamti New Year festival, 'Poi Pee Mau Tai', which began in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh. Minister Hazarika graced the occasion as the Chief Guest in the presence of Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Minister of Cultural Affairs Dasanglu Pul. Extending his greetings, he conveyed warm wishes to the Tai Khamti community on their New Year.

Minister Hails Namsai's Tourism and Culture

In his address, Minister Hazarika described Namsai as a picturesque place with immense tourism potential. He noted that the people of Namsai, predominantly followers of Buddhism, continue to spread Lord Buddha's message of peace, and expressed gratitude for being invited to the festival.

Strengthening Assam-Arunachal Brotherhood

Speaking on the longstanding harmony between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, Hazarika said, "Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have always shared a bond of brotherhood, and together we must take both our states forward." He added that, just as brothers may differ over boundaries, the two neighbouring states have also had land-related issues. However, due to the efforts and goodwill of both Chief Ministers, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pema Khandu, the boundary issue has been resolved.

Highlighting Northeast's Cultural Unity

The Minister also highlighted the cultural unity of the Northeast, noting that deep bonds of harmony bind the region's communities. He said the Northeast's rich and diverse cultural heritage is a matter of pride for the entire nation. Reaffirming the strong brotherhood between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, Hazarika said the relationship existed in the past, continues today and will remain strong in the future.

Upcoming International Tourism Mart

Meanwhile, on November 13, the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, in coordination with the Government of Sikkim, is all set to organise the 13th International Tourism Mart (ITM) for the North Eastern Region from November 13 to 16, 2025, at Gangtok, Sikkim. The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang, in the presence of Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, along with Tourism Ministers from all North Eastern States and senior officials from the Ministry of Tourism and State Governments. (ANI)