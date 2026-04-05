Raghav Chadha has intensified an internal Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rift, releasing a third video to counter allegations from colleagues. The Punjab unit accused him of failing to raise state issues in Parliament. Chadha calls the accusations a "scripted" campaign and warns of more revelations.

Raghav Chadha has intensified his counterattack against the Aam Aadmi Party leadership by releasing a third video message, escalating an already public internal rift. In the video, Chadha dismissed allegations against him and signalled that more revelations are yet to come, saying, “small trailer… picture abhi baaki hai.”

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The Rajya Sabha MP has been under fire from party colleagues, particularly from the Punjab unit, which accused him of failing to effectively raise key state issues in Parliament. Responding sharply, Chadha claimed the accusations were part of a “coordinated” and “scripted” campaign, suggesting some leaders were pressured into criticising him publicly.

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In earlier remarks, he warned detractors with the line, “Ghayal hoon, isliye ghatak hoon” (I am wounded, therefore dangerous), underlining his intent to fight back against what he called false allegations.

Also Read: My silence isn't defeat: Raghav Chadha hits out at AAP after removal

Chadha also reiterated that his focus in Parliament has been on raising public issues, stating, “I go to Parliament to create impact, not ruckus.”

The controversy follows his removal as AAP’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, a move that has triggered visible divisions within the party. While AAP leaders have questioned his role and conduct, Chadha has positioned himself as a leader being unfairly targeted and silenced.

With back-to-back video messages and strong rhetoric, the episode highlights deepening cracks within AAP, particularly over Punjab politics, as Chadha signals that his political fight is far from over.

Also Read: Raghav Chadha is Kejriwal's 'raazdaar', beaten over money: Jaihind