The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked a viral WhatsApp message about a “Students' Laptop Scheme 2025,” calling it fake. No such scheme exists. Similar false claims, like July’s “One Student One Laptop Yojana,” have misled students before.

Bengaluru: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified that a WhatsApp message circulating about a “Students' Laptop Scheme 2025,” claiming that the Government of India is offering free laptops to students, is completely fake. The Government has not announced any such scheme. Citizens are strongly advised not to click on suspicious links or share personal details in response to such messages. Social media users should always verify information only through official government sources to stay safe from misinformation and fraud.

Not the First Time

This is not the first time that information about fake schemes have been shared online to mislead students. Time and again such fraud claims keep circulating, prompting the need for everyone to stay alert. It's always safer to verify through official government websites or trusted news sources. Earlier in July, a YouTube video thumbnail by a channel named My Help Shivam went viral, claiming that the Government of India is providing free laptops to all students under a scheme called ‘One Student One Laptop Yojana’. The video gained massive views and created confusion among thousands of students and parents across the country. However, it was later clarified by the PIB that no such scheme has been announced by the Government of India.