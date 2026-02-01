Opposition leaders including TMC's Shatrughan Sinha and SP's Akhilesh Yadav criticised the Union Budget, calling it a 'phenku and lapetu' budget that ignores farmers and the poor. The budget proposes 7 new high-speed rail corridors and eco-tourism.

Opposition Slams Union Budget

TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday criticised the Union Budget, calling it a "phenku and lapetu" budget, asserting that it does not focus on employment, farmers' welfare, or the country's debt. Speaking to ANI, Sinha said, "This is a 'phenku and lapetu' budget...This Budget is not for Viksit Bharat. It doesn't address employment or the country's current debt. The Union govt owes money to many states. Which scheme was brought for the farmers' welfare? This budget doesn't deserve to be given a rating."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav also criticised the Union Budget, saying it ignores the poor and villagers. He added that it does not create jobs and serves only the top 5 per cent of the population. "This Budget is beyond the understanding of the poor and those who live in the villages. No jobs or employment have been given in this Budget. BJP's budget is only for 5% people of the people in the country," Yadav told ANI.

Budget Focuses on Infrastructure and Sustainability

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in Lok Sabha, her ninth consecutive Union Budget. Asserting that the Union Budget 2026-27 is driven by "Yuvashakti" and based on "three kartavyas," Sitharaman proposed seven high-speed rail corridors, new dedicated freight corridors, and the operationalisation of 20 national waterways over the next five years as part of the Union Budget.

High-Speed Rail Corridors Proposed

The Union Budget has outlined a major push for environmentally sustainable passenger transport, proposing the development of seven high-speed rail corridors across key urban and economic centres. These corridors will act as growth connectors, cutting travel time, reducing emissions, and supporting regional development. The proposed routes include Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Varanasi, and Varanasi-Siliguri. Together, they will link India's financial hubs, technology centres, manufacturing clusters, and emerging cities through faster, cleaner mobility.

"In order to promote environmentally sustainable passenger systems, we will develop seven high-speed rail corridors between cities as growth connectors, namely Mumbai to Pune, Pune to Hyderabad, Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Hyderabad to Chennai, and Chennai to Bengaluru. Delhi to Varanasi, Varanasi to Siliguri," the FM said.

Push for Eco-Tourism

The Budget also highlighted eco-tourism and nature-based travel. The Finance Minister said, "India has the potential and opportunity to offer world-class trekking and hiking experience." The government will develop sustainable mountain trails in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, as well as in Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats and Pudigai Malai in the Western Ghats.