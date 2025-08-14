A PhD scholar refused to receive her degree from Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi at the University convocation, alleging that he has "acted against the interests of Tamil Nadu". Instead, she accepted it from the university's Vice-Chancellor.

A PhD graduate from Manonmaniam Sundaranar University refused to receive her degree from Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi during the convocation program. The event, held at the V.O.C. Auditorium on the university campus, saw TN Governor R N Ravi, who is also the university chancellor, conferring degrees on students. Of the 37,376 students from 104 affiliated colleges and the university, 759 were present to receive their degrees directly from the Governor, including 650 PhD recipients.

As per the usual practice, degrees were handed to students before they went on stage, where the Governor would then personally present them. However, in a surprise move, one student, identified as Jean Joseph from Kottar, Nagercoil, bypassed the Governor and received her degree from Vice-Chancellor Chadrasekar instead.

Speaking to the media, Jean Joseph explained that she took the decision because she believes the Governor "has done nothing for Tamil Nadu or the Tamil language." She added, “Many others are more qualified to present degrees such as the Chief Minister or the Education Minister. It should be the student's choice from whom to receive the degree. My fellow students appreciated my decision. If it were wrong, no one would have congratulated me. I don't want to take my degree from someone who does not respect our land, language, and identity.”

Jean Joseph completed her B.Com at Hindu College, Nagercoil, pursued MCA at Mepco College, Sivakasi, and recently earned her PhD in Human Resource Management from Manonmaniam Sundaranar University.

The incident comes against the backdrop of ongoing tensions between Governor Ravi and the ruling DMK and its allies, who have repeatedly criticised him for his controversial remarks. Notably, Jean Joseph's husband, Rajan, is the district student wing secretary of the DMK.