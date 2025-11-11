Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia have approached the Delhi High Court to quash summons issued by the Assembly's Privilege Committee regarding alleged fund misuse in the renovation of a 'Phansi Ghar', which the BJP claims was a tiffin room.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his then Deputy Manish Sisodia have moved the Delhi High Court, challenging the summons issued to them by the Privilege Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The summons was over the alleged misuse of funds for the renovation of Phansi Ghar (Execution Chamber) in the Assembly premises. The plea is to be heard by Justice Sachin Datta on Tuesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

AAP leaders have moved a plea to quash the summons issued by the privilege committee. It is stated that the present privilege committee cannot call upon the members of the previous committee on any issues. The committee is investigating the alleged misappropriation of funds for renovation.

The 'Phansi Ghar' Controversy

This structure, situated in the Delhi Assembly, was inaugurated in August 2022 in the presence of the former Chief Minister and other AAP Leaders. It was claimed by the AAP Government that the structure dates back to the British Era. This claim was disputed by the BJP-led Delhi Government. The BJP said that the structure was originally a tiffin room/staircase.

Speaker Refers Matter to Privileges Committee

In August, after the discussion in the House, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta referred the controversial 'Phansi Ghar' issue to the Assembly's Privileges Committee. Speaker Gupta had stated that, "Based on the sense of the House, a decision has been taken to restore this historical Assembly Building to its original form."

He had condemned the previous government's actions, calling them a "grave insult to history" and "a major fraud." "The fake 'Phansi ghar' and tunnel, along with the unauthorised alterations to a heritage building, are a betrayal of public sentiment and an affront to the dignity of the House. History will never forgive such misdeeds." Gupta had said.

The Speaker added, "In an event held on August 9, 2022, to mark the anniversary of the Quit India Movement, a plaque bearing the names of Kejriwal and Sisodia was installed in the name of 'Phansi Ghar'. The House resolves that the inscription plaque will be removed."

Delhi Minister and BJP leader Parvesh Verma had visited the British-era "phansi-ghar" and accused former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of distorting a significant part of history. (ANI)