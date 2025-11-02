At least 15 people died and two were injured in a tragic road accident in Phalodi, Rajasthan. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressed sorrow and directed the administration to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

Union Minister Shekhawat Assures Support

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident in Phalodi's Matoda. Shekhawat said he is in constant touch with the administration, directing officials to ensure swift arrangements and the best possible treatment for the injured.

In a post on X, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat wrote, "Since receiving the information about the horrific road accident that occurred in Matoda, Phalodi, I have been in constant contact with the administration. I have directed the officials to make swift arrangements."

"According to the information available, there has been a significant loss of life in the accident; currently, our every possible effort is focused on ensuring that the injured receive the best possible treatment. Full assistance will be provided to the families; during this difficult time, while praying for their strength, I am ready to provide support. May God grant peace to the souls of the departed," the post read.

Accident Details: 15 Dead, 2 Injured

At least fifteen people were killed and two others injured after a tempo-traveller coming from Kolayat, Bikaner, collided with a parked trailer on the Bharat Mala Highway in Phalodi, officials said on Sunday.

Administration's Swift Response

District Collector Shweta Chauhan said all the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the government hospital in Osian, while the injured have been referred to Jodhpur for treatment.

Police Commissioner Om Prakash Paswan said that a green corridor has been created to ensure the injured receive timely medical treatment, adding that the administration is focused on saving lives and providing necessary assistance.

Speaking to ANI, Om Prakash Paswan said, "A road accident occurred in which a few people were tragically killed. We are arranging treatment for the injured... A green corridor is being established to quickly transport the injured to a facility where they can receive proper medical treatment. The administration is focused on saving the lives of those injured and will release further details as more information becomes available..." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)