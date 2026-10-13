On October 13, 2026, fuel prices varied across Indian cities due to local taxes. Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Lucknow experienced price reductions, offering relief to daily commuters. Conversely, Patna faced higher fuel costs. Major metropolitan areas, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, reported no changes in petrol and diesel rates.

Petrol and diesel prices took different turns across Indian cities on Tuesday, October 13, with motorists in Bengaluru getting some relief while consumers in Patna faced higher fuel costs. Prices remained unchanged in several major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, even as a handful of locations recorded noticeable changes.

Bengaluru recorded the sharpest reductions among the cities covered in the latest update. Petrol prices fell by 86 paise, while diesel became cheaper by 79 paise. Jaipur and Lucknow also saw cuts in both fuels, offering some relief to daily commuters and people who depend on private vehicles for work.

For motorists in the national capital, the day brought no change in petrol prices. Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai also reported steady petrol rates. Diesel prices remained unchanged in these cities as well, keeping fuel costs stable for the time being. Among the other cities covered, Hyderabad continued to have one of the highest petrol prices. These differences underline how fuel costs can vary considerably depending on the city.

Petrol and Diesel Rates Today - October 13, 2026

City Petrol (per litre) Diesel (per litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 110.82 Rs 98.77 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

CNG prices also moved higher in several locations. Chennai, Mathura and Meerut recorded increases of Rs 2 per kg, while Bengaluru and Sonipat saw hikes of Re 1 per kg. Bharatpur, Dewas and Firozabad registered smaller increases. CNG prices remained unchanged in New Delhi and the National Capital Region, as well as Rewari.

The latest update offers a mixed picture for commuters: some cities saw modest relief, others faced higher costs, and several major urban centres recorded no change. Drivers should check the rates applicable to their city before refuelling, particularly where prices have changed overnight.

Fuel prices can vary by location because of state taxes and other local charges. The figures below reflect the city-wise rates reported for October 13, 2026.