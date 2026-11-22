Dwarka Police conducted Operation VISTA, detaining 46 foreign nationals for illegal stays. The drive across four police stations resulted in the deportation of 15 individuals after full verification and legal processing were completed.

Dwarka Police Apprehend 46 Foreign Nationals In Operation VISTA Drive

Dwarka District Police apprehended 46 foreign nationals during a special verification drive conducted under Operation VISTA against illegal stay and overstaying foreign nationals in the district, with 15 of them subsequently deported after completion of the requisite verification and legal formalities, according to a police press release issued on November 21.

The special drive was conducted on November 20 across the jurisdictions of four police stations in Dwarka district, including Bindapur, Uttam Nagar, Mohan Garden and Dabri. The operation was aimed at identifying and verifying foreign nationals allegedly residing illegally or overstaying in the areas falling under these police stations' jurisdictions. During the operation, police apprehended a total of 46 foreign nationals for verification. The nationality-wise breakdown revealed that the largest number of those apprehended were Nigerian nationals, accounting for 39 individuals. The remaining seven foreign nationals included two each from Ghana and Tanzania, while one individual each was from Cameroon, Kenya and South Africa. According to the police, the verification exercise covered all 46 foreign nationals apprehended during the special drive. The exercise was undertaken as part of the district police's action against foreign nationals allegedly staying illegally or beyond their permitted period of stay in the country. Following the verification process, 15 of the 46 foreign nationals were deported. Their deportation was carried out after the completion of the requisite verification and legal formalities, the police said. Further details are awaited.