Baba Siddique Murder: Bishnoi Gang claims responsibility, sends Salman Khan a message

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The gang alleged Siddiqui's connections with Salman Khan and the underworld as the reason for targeting him.

The Lawrence Bishnoi Gang claimed responsibility for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique on Sunday. The 66-year-old Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra on Saturday night. A gang member posted on Facebook, claiming responsibility for the murder. It stated that Siddiqui had close ties with Salman Khan, which is why he was targeted. He also had connections with underworld figures like Dawood Ibrahim.

A Facebook post by a gang member, which soon went viral, claimed that the group targeted Siddique because of his strong ties to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and purported affiliations to underworld leaders like as Dawood Ibrahim. The article also named Anuj Thapan, an accused in the gunfire incident outside Khan's residence who later committed himself while in police custody.

In the post, the gang member wrote, "Om, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bharat," followed by, "I understand the essence of life, and consider wealth and the body as dust. I did only what was right, honouring the duty of friendship."

The post goes on to say, "Salman Khan, we did not want this war but you made our brother lose his life. Today the pool of decency of Baba Siddique is closed or at one time he was under MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) with Dawood. The reason for his death was his links to Dawood and Anuj Thapan in Bollywood, politics, and property dealings."

"We have no personal enmity with anyone. However, anyone who helps Salman Khan or the Dawood gang should be prepared. If anyone gets any of our brothers killed, we will respond. We never strike first. Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bharat, salute to the martyrs," the post further read.

Baba Siddique murder case:

Baba Siddique was approached by three individuals who emerged from a car and began fire on the NCP leader while the sound of bursting firecrackers echoed around them. He was transported to Lilavati Hospital and died from his injuries. Contract killers were responsible for Siddique's murder, according to Mumbai Police sources. They are also looking into the participation of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, since the suspects reportedly claimed police during questioning that they belonged to the group.



Two of the suspects, Gurmail Baljit Singh, 23, from Haryana, and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap, 19, from Uttar Pradesh, have been apprehended, while the third, Shiv Kumar, from Uttar Pradesh, is on the run.



Police are looking for the mastermind behind the shooting. According to the preliminary inquiry, the incident was pre-planned, the gunmen were paid in advance, and they acquired their weapons a few days earlier.



Salman Khan in Lawrence Bishnoi's cross hairs

Salman Khan has received several threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang over the years, the most recent of which occurred in April of this year, when two bike-borne men opened fire outside his Mumbai home.



Khan got a handwritten message from an unnamed individual in June 2022, telling him that he would face the same fate as singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was assassinated in May 2022, reportedly by the Bishnoi gang in Punjab's Mansa region.



Lawrence Bishnoi answered these threats in a 2023 interview with a news channel, claiming that Salman Khan had offended the Bishnoi community by murdering a blackbuck, which is a revered animal for them.

Salman Khan's house security increased

Security has been increased at Salman Khan's residence, and his family members have appealed to guests not to visit. Salman lives in Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai. The Bishnoi gang has threatened Salman Khan several times before.

