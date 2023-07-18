Pentagon set to shed world's largest office building tag to Surat Diamond Bourse (WATCH)

The world's largest office building, the Surat Diamond Bourse in Gujarat is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This diamond trading centre will unite over 65,000 professionals and revolutionize the gem industry.

The title of the world's largest office building, which was held by the Pentagon for 80 years, will soon be taken over by a building in Gujarat's Surat, according to a CNN news report. The new building, known as the Surat Diamond Bourse, will serve as a diamond trading centre. To note, Surat is renowned as the gem capital of the world, where 90 per cent of the world's diamonds are cut.

The 15-storey Surat Diamond Bourse spans 35 acres of land and comprises nine interconnected rectangular structures, providing a 'one-stop destination' for over 65,000 diamond professionals, including cutters, polishers, and traders, the report said.

Constructed over four years, the building offers more than 7.1 million square feet of floor space and will be officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November. It aims to save thousands of people from the hassle of daily travel to Mumbai for business purposes.

The project, designed by Indian architecture firm Morphogenesis following an international design competition, is promoted by SDB Diamond Bourse, a not-for-profit organization registered under section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The offices within the complex were already purchased by diamond companies before construction commenced. Additionally, the Surat Diamond Bourse complex includes a recreational zone and a parking area spread across 20 lakh square feet.

