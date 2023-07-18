Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pentagon set to shed world's largest office building tag to Surat Diamond Bourse (WATCH)

    The world's largest office building, the Surat Diamond Bourse in Gujarat is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This diamond trading centre will unite over 65,000 professionals and revolutionize the gem industry.

    Pentagon set to shed world's largest office building tag to Surat Diamond Bourse (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 5:01 PM IST

    The title of the world's largest office building, which was held by the Pentagon for 80 years, will soon be taken over by a building in Gujarat's Surat, according to a CNN news report. The new building, known as the Surat Diamond Bourse, will serve as a diamond trading centre. To note, Surat is renowned as the gem capital of the world, where 90 per cent of the world's diamonds are cut.

    The 15-storey Surat Diamond Bourse spans 35 acres of land and comprises nine interconnected rectangular structures, providing a 'one-stop destination' for over 65,000 diamond professionals, including cutters, polishers, and traders, the report said.

    For the first time in 45 years, rising Yamuna reaches Taj Mahal walls, monument safe say officials

    Constructed over four years, the building offers more than 7.1 million square feet of floor space and will be officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November. It aims to save thousands of people from the hassle of daily travel to Mumbai for business purposes.

    The project, designed by Indian architecture firm Morphogenesis following an international design competition, is promoted by SDB Diamond Bourse, a not-for-profit organization registered under section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013. 

    The offices within the complex were already purchased by diamond companies before construction commenced. Additionally, the Surat Diamond Bourse complex includes a recreational zone and a parking area spread across 20 lakh square feet.

    'Shark Tank, Landlord edition...' Bengaluru startup owner shares story of traumatic interview for renting flat

    India's Integrated Theatre Commands will not be named like US and China do

    Why students of government school in Karnataka's Kalaburagi attend classes in fear

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 6:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Ours is a time tested alliance PM Modi tweets after UPA rebrands as INDIA gcw

    'Ours is a time tested alliance...' PM Modi tweets after UPA rebrands as 'I.N.D.I.A'

    NDA can you challenge INDIA?: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after Opposition meet AJR

    NDA, can you challenge I.N.D.I.A?: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after Opposition meet

    Next Opposition meeting in Mumbai, dates to be announced soon: Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru AJR

    Next Opposition meeting in Mumbai, dates to be announced soon: Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru

    For the first time in 45 years, rising Yamuna reaches Taj Mahal walls, monument safe say officials AJR

    For the first time in 45 years, rising Yamuna reaches Taj Mahal walls, monument safe say officials

    Need to save India say members of UPA new avatar

    'Need to save India...' say members of UPA's new avatar (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kangana Ranaut accuses Ranbir Kapoor of marrying for money, calls his wedding with Alia Bhatt 'Farzi' ADC

    Kangana Ranaut accuses Ranbir Kapoor of marrying for money, calls his wedding with Alia Bhatt 'Farzi'

    Dal Bati Churma to Pani Patasa: 6 popular street foods in Jodhpur vma

    Dal Bati Churma to Pani Patasa: 6 popular street foods in Jodhpur

    Moisturizing to healing: 7 benefits of honey for Skin care ATG EAI

    Moisturizing to healing: 7 benefits of honey for Skin care

    Apricot Health Benefits: Know delicious ways to enjoy them MSW EAI

    Apricot Health Benefits: Know delicious ways to enjoy them

    football Willian returns to Fulham, signs new contract for upcoming season osf

    Willian signs new contract with Fulham; stuns Nottingham Forest fans with last-minute u-turn

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon