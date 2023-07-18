Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Integrated Theatre Commands will not be named like US and China do

    India's Integrated Theatre Command, set to be announced on August 15, will be organized based on numbers rather than geographical boundaries. The commands are being worked out as per the concept of ‘One Border One Force’. 

    Integrated Theatre Commands will not be named like US and China do
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

    The Integrated Theatre Command, which is expected to be announced on August 15, will not be based on the geographical boundaries as several countries have. It will be based on numbers, Asianet Newsable has learnt. Sources in the defence and security establishment said: "The Jaipur-based South Western Command will be the first test-bed integrated theatre command and to be named as ITC 1, followed by Lucknow-based theatre command as ITC 2. Similarly, the maritime theatre command, which will come up at Karwar in Karnataka, will be known as ITC 3."

    First Integrated Theatre Command may be announced in August

    Countries like the United States and China named their theatre commands after the region’s area of operation. The United States, which was the first one to enforce a theatre command system, has six geographical and four functional commands in place. While China has five such commands.

    Hawaii-headquartered United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) looks after the region that also includes India. China’s Western Theatre Command covers the 3,488-km long Line of Actual Control with India, right from Eastern Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh. It is headquartered at Chengdu. 

    India's commands are being worked out as per the concept of ‘One Border One Force’. The Jaipur-based ITC 1 will oversee the military operation along the western borders with Pakistan. The ITC 2 which will be set up at Lucknow would be wholly responsible for the safety and security of northern borders with China.   

    Currently, discussions are underway on who would be the first theatre commander among other issues. At present, the three services have 17 independent commands with the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force having seven commands each and the Indian Navy has three commands.

    India also has two unified commands -- the Andaman and Nicobar Command and the Strategic Forces Command.

    The process of theaterisation got delayed due to the untimely demise of India’s first chief of defence staff, General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash on December 8, 2020. The CDS has been mandated to formulate the Theatre Command along with the integration and synergy of the armed forces.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 11:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress leaders sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi, mallikarjun kharge pay last respects to former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy in Bengaluru anr

    Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi pay last respects to former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy in Bengaluru

    2019 Kodagu floods victims still await help that government promised vkp

    2019 Kodagu floods victims still await help that government promised

    Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea to stay conviction in defamation case on July 21 AJR

    Supreme Court agrees to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea to stay conviction in defamation case on July 21

    PM Modi govt, UP CM Adityanath are on target': Mumbai's traffic control room receives threat messages AJR

    'PM Modi govt, UP CM Adityanath are on target': Mumbai's traffic control room receives threat messages

    'We have lost a humble and dedicated leader...' PM Modi mourns Ommen Chandy's demise anr

    'We have lost a humble and dedicated leader...' PM Modi mourns Oommen Chandy's demise

    Recent Stories

    Ken aka Simu Liu showers love for Bollywood, hints at making debut soon? Here's what we know ADC

    Ken aka Simu Liu showers love for Bollywood, hints at making debut soon? Here's what we know

    Hindenburg report an attempt to damage reputation': Gautam Adani at AGM AJR

    'Hindenburg's report an attempt to damage reputation': Gautam Adani at AGM

    Congress leaders sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi, mallikarjun kharge pay last respects to former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy in Bengaluru anr

    Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi pay last respects to former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy in Bengaluru

    Flipkart sale iPhone 12 available for Rs 15700 ahead of Nothing Phone 2 sale Know how to grab Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 12 available for Rs 15,700 on Flipkart; Know how to grab Apple smartphone

    7 ways to reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol naturally RBA EAI

    7 ways to reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol naturally

    Recent Videos

    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon