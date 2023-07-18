Why govt school students in Karnataka's Kalaburagi attend classes in fear

Government schools in certain parts of Karnataka, such as Diksanga (K) government higher primary school in Afzalpur, suffer from severe infrastructure deficiencies, including leaky classrooms and collapsing roofs. Despite complaints, no action has been taken, endangering the safety of students.

Government schools in certain parts of Karnataka are they struggle with a severe lack of basic infrastructure. One such example is the Diksanga (K) government higher primary school in Afzalpur, located in the Kalaburagi district, where students fear for their safety as they attend classes in terrible conditions. With over 270 students attending the school, each of the nine classrooms is prone to leaks during rainfall. Moreover, the lower layers of the roofs frequently collapse.

The potential risk posed by the deteriorating infrastructure places the lives of the children at stake. Surprisingly, the local panchayat has not taken any action to address these disruptive conditions.



"The government school in our town is in a state of despair. We have lodged complaints with the relevant authorities, but it seems that no one is concerned about the safety of the children who attend classes in fear every day. Parents have stated that they will not send their children to school until a new building is provided," expressed Dharmaraj Tonne, the president of the SDMC.

Imam Patel, a youth leader, highlighted the gravity of the situation, stating, "Around 270 students study in this school. The roofs are in a state of disrepair, leaving students trembling in fear every single day. Despite appealing to the education department and local politicians, our efforts have had no results."

The deteriorating condition of government colleges in Karnataka demands urgent attention to prevent further mishappenings.