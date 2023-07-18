For the first time in 45 years, rising Yamuna reaches Taj Mahal walls, monument safe say officials

According to local authorities, the Yamuna water is at 499.1 feet and is expected to rise further. The low flood level is 495 feet. The rising level of the river is also threatening other monuments such as Rambagh, Mehtab Bagh, Zohra Bagh and Kala Gumbad but they are not at risk, as per ASI.

The Yamuna River, which has been flowing above the danger mark in Delhi, crossed the 'low-level flood' of 495 feet in Agra, reaching the walls of Taj Mahal. This has happened for the first time in nearly 45 years that the river has reached this level. It has also submerged a garden behind the 17th century monument.

As per local authorities, Yamuna reached the mark of 497.99 feet. However, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said that there is no threat to the UNESCO World Heritage site. The water has entered the outer parts of Itimad-ud-Daula's tomb and the Dussehra Ghat near Taj Mahal.

Officials have confirmed that the water has not entered the basement of the Taj Mahal, providing some relief amidst rising concerns. As the water level in the Yamuna River reached 495.8 feet on Sunday, authorities in Agra have intensified their preparedness for relief efforts.

The road leading to the Taj Mahal has experienced waterlogging due to the overflow from drains that discharge into the flooded river. In response, District Magistrate Navneet Chahal conducted an inspection of the low-lying areas in Agra city on Sunday. He directed the officials to make appropriate arrangements in the event of a flood-like situation.

Yashvardhan Srivastav, the ADM (Finance and Revenue), stated that they are fully prepared to address a potential flood-like scenario. Posts have been established, and boatmen and divers are on high alert. Residents residing in low-lying areas have been advised to stay vigilant and alert. The authorities are taking necessary precautions to handle the situation effectively.