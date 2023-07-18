Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    For the first time in 45 years, rising Yamuna reaches Taj Mahal walls, monument safe say officials

    According to local authorities, the Yamuna water is at 499.1 feet and is expected to rise further. The low flood level is 495 feet. The rising level of the river is also threatening other monuments such as Rambagh, Mehtab Bagh, Zohra Bagh and Kala Gumbad but they are not at risk, as per ASI.

    For the first time in 45 years, rising Yamuna reaches Taj Mahal walls, monument safe say officials AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 3:54 PM IST

    The Yamuna River, which has been flowing above the danger mark in Delhi, crossed the 'low-level flood' of 495 feet in Agra, reaching the walls of Taj Mahal. This has happened for the first time in nearly 45 years that the river has reached this level. It has also submerged a garden behind the 17th century monument.

    As per local authorities, Yamuna reached the mark of 497.99 feet. However, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said that there is no threat to the UNESCO World Heritage site. The water has entered the outer parts of Itimad-ud-Daula's tomb and the Dussehra Ghat near Taj Mahal.

    'Need to save India...' say members of UPA's new avatar

    According to local authorities, the Yamuna water is at 499.1 feet and is expected to rise further. The low flood level is 495 feet. The rising level of the river is also threatening other monuments such as Rambagh, Mehtab Bagh, Zohra Bagh and Kala Gumbad but they are not at risk, as per ASI.

    Officials have confirmed that the water has not entered the basement of the Taj Mahal, providing some relief amidst rising concerns. As the water level in the Yamuna River reached 495.8 feet on Sunday, authorities in Agra have intensified their preparedness for relief efforts.

    The road leading to the Taj Mahal has experienced waterlogging due to the overflow from drains that discharge into the flooded river. In response, District Magistrate Navneet Chahal conducted an inspection of the low-lying areas in Agra city on Sunday. He directed the officials to make appropriate arrangements in the event of a flood-like situation.

    Opposition leaders consider to use 'INDIA' as new name for UPA Front: Report

    Yashvardhan Srivastav, the ADM (Finance and Revenue), stated that they are fully prepared to address a potential flood-like scenario. Posts have been established, and boatmen and divers are on high alert. Residents residing in low-lying areas have been advised to stay vigilant and alert. The authorities are taking necessary precautions to handle the situation effectively.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 3:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Need to save India say members of UPA new avatar

    'Need to save India...' say members of UPA's new avatar

    Opposition leaders use 'INDIA' as new name for UPA Front: Report AJR

    Opposition leaders consider to use 'INDIA' as new name for UPA Front: Report

    Why govt school students in Karnataka's Kalaburagi attend classes in fear vkp

    Why govt school students in Karnataka's Kalaburagi attend classes in fear

    Bengaluru: BBMP using drones for stray dog census vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP using drones for stray dog census

    Congress protects idea of India, not interested in PM post: Mallikarjun Kharge at Opposition meet AJR

    Congress protects idea of India, not interested in PM post: Mallikarjun Kharge at Opposition meet

    Recent Stories

    Sofa survival guide How to keep your couch looking flawless gcw eai

    Sofa survival guide: How to keep your couch looking flawless

    Oommen Chandy demise: Kerala State Film Awards 2022 postponed to Friday anr

    Oommen Chandy demise: Kerala State Film Awards 2022 postponed to July 21

    Alternatives for Coffee lovers which are must-try (LMA)

    Alternatives for Coffee lovers which are must-try

    Need to save India say members of UPA new avatar

    'Need to save India...' say members of UPA's new avatar

    Heart Health: 7 food items for your good heart RBA EAI

    Heart Health: 7 food items for your good heart

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon