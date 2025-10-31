Union Minister Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani reviewed cleanliness measures at Sanchar Bhawan under Swachhata Campaign 5.0. He praised staff efforts, emphasizing that cleanliness should be a daily routine for better efficiency and a developed India.

Union Minister of State for Communications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, visited Sanchar Bhawan on Friday and reviewed the cleanliness measures undertaken in the premises under the Swachhata Campaign or Special Campaign 5.0, a press release from the Ministry of Communications said.

Minister Praises Cleanliness as Daily Routine

During his visit, Pemmasani toured various office areas, including corridors, work sections, and the Departmental Library, and interacted with officers and staff. He appreciated the ongoing efforts made by the Department to maintain cleanliness and improve the overall work environment.

The Union Minister of State remarked that cleanliness should be part of our daily routine, not a one-time activity, adding that a clean environment naturally leads to better health, clearer thinking, and higher efficiency. He also noted that regular short-duration cleanliness drives help build self-awareness among employees and contribute to a positive workplace culture, the press release said.

Swachhata Linked to PM's Vision for a Developed India

Pemmasani highlighted that Swachhata is not merely a cleanliness drive but a step toward realising the Prime Minister's mission of a clean and developed India by 2047. He encouraged officers to continue these efforts beyond the campaign period, ensuring that the spirit of cleanliness and efficiency remains an integral part of daily functioning.

The Union Minister of State commended the collective participation of officers and staff and expressed satisfaction over the Department's proactive approach to maintaining a clean, efficient and responsive administrative ecosystem.

About Special Campaign 5.0

The Special Campaign 5.0, launched on September 15, 2025, concluded today after extensive activities across the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and its field units, including Licensed Service Areas (LSAs), Controller of Communication Accounts (CCAs), and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). As per the release, the campaign focused on cleanliness drives, space management, record weeding, and e-waste disposal, resulting in visible improvement across offices.

MoFPI Aligns with Campaign Objectives

Meanwhile, in line with the objectives of the campaign, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) identified its targets in relation to disposal of e-waste, adherence to record management and liquidation of pendency in references from PMO, MPs/State Governments, including Parliamentary Assurance, and Public Grievances/Appeals. (ANI)