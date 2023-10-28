Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Pay Rs 20 crore or we will kill you': Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani gets death threat

    Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has reportedly received a death threat through e-mail. The e-mail sent to the ID of Mukesh Ambani's company said the billionaire should pay Rs 20 crore or else he would be killed.
     

    Pay Rs 20 crore or we will kill you Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani gets death threat gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 28, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

    Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has received a death threat through e-mail, police said. The mysterious sender of the email threatened to assassinate billionaire Mukesh Ambani unless he paid Rs 20 crore to the company's email address.

    "If you don't give us Rs 20 crore, we will kill you. We have the best shooters in India," the e-mail read.

    Gamdevi police in Mumbai have filed a case against the unidentified individual under sections 387 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in response to the complaint of Mukesh Ambani's security in-charge.

    An investigation has been started by the police.

    Mukesh Ambani has previously been the target of death threats. Last year, a man from Bihar's Darbhanga was arrested for making death threat calls to Mukesh Ambani and his family members. The accused, who is an unemployed man, was identified as Rakesh Kumar Mishra. He had even threatened to blow up the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai and Mukesh Ambani's family.

    In other news, Reliance Industries announced the dawn of a new era with chairman Mukesh Ambani's children Isha, Akash, and Anant being inducted into the board of directors. Twins Isha and Akash, 32, got over 98 per cent of votes for being appointed on the board of Reliance while Anant, 28, got 92.75 per cent votes, the filing showed. Over the past few years, the three Ambani scions have been actively involved with, directing, and managing several of Reliance's major enterprises.

    Mukesh Ambani, 66, has said that he will prepare them to lead the conglomerate's transition into a digital, consumer, and green energy powerhouse over the first five years of his chairmanship.
     

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2023, 11:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-625 October 28 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-625 October 28 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall with thunder today; yellow alert in 8 districts rkn

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall with thunder today; yellow alert in 8 districts

    kerala news live 28 October 2023 Major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Malayalam actor and politician Suresh Gopi apologises to woman journalist  after controversy

    India among 45 nations to abstain from voting in UNGA on Jordan's resolution on Gaza ceasefire

    India among 45 nations that abstained from voting at UNGA on Jordan's resolution on Gaza ceasefire

    8 Indians on death row: India yet to get Qatar court verdict copy

    8 Indians on death row: India yet to get Qatar court verdict copy

    Recent Stories

    'Bha Bha Ba movie': Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer first title look poster out rkn

    'Bha Bha Ba movie': Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer first title look poster out

    Atlee praises Shah Rukh Khan's dedication, vision in blockbuster 'Jawan' collaboration; Read ATG

    Atlee praises Shah Rukh Khan's dedication, vision in blockbuster 'Jawan' collaboration; Read

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-625 October 28 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-625 October 28 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    If US continues What It Has Been Doing then new fronts will be opened up Iran warning over Israel-Hamas war gcw

    'If US continues, then new fronts will be opened up...' Iran's warning over Israel-Hamas war

    Tejas Kangana Ranaut starrer fails to make it's mark at the box office; collects only 1 crore on release day ATG

    Tejas: Kangana Ranaut starrer fails to make it's mark at the box office; collects only 1 crore on release day

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon