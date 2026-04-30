NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule asserted the Pawar family is united and politics and family must be separate. She stressed her focus is on transforming Maharashtra's public transport, not internal battles. Sunetra Pawar echoed this sentiment.

NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule on Thursday asserted that the "Pawar family stood united" and clarified that "politics and family must never be confused". "... The Pawar family stood united yesterday, remains united today, and will remain united tomorrow. Politics and family must never be confused. I cherish my family ties and have no desire to contest against them -- not in the last election, nor in 2029", Sule told reporters here.

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She said that the public transport system of Maharashtra needs transformation and emphasised time-bound delivery of services. "My mission is service to the nation, wherever I am chosen to represent. Internal battles only wound party workers, and I will never allow my actions to bring hardship to them... On public issues, my focus is clear: Maharashtra's public transport demands real transformation. Rules and regulations alone are not enough -- we need taxis, rickshaws, and buses that are modern, reliable, and punctual. Quality must rise, standards must improve, and services must run on time..."

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar also reiterated that "family and poltiics are are two separate spheres." Sunetra Pawar told reporters, "From the very day I entered politics, I have consistently maintained that family and politics are two separate spheres; Supriya Tai (Supriya Sule) has articulated this point very well".

Legislative Council Polls and Shiv Sena Nominations

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has re-nominated Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe and Prahar Janshakti Party founder Bachchu Kadu, who switched to the Eknath Shinde-led party today. Bachchu Kadu joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai. He had earlier lost the 2024 Assembly elections from the Achalpur constituency to BJP leader Pravin Vasantrao Tayade by a margin of 12,131 (5.7 per cent) votes.

Scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on May 2, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until May 4. Polling for the Legislative Council elections is scheduled to be held on May 12, with counting of votes to take place on the same day.