Congress leader Pawan Khera criticised a letter from 272 eminent citizens condemning Rahul Gandhi's allegations against the EC. Khera stated that questioning strengthens democracy and hit out at PM Modi for equating questions with attacks.

Khera Defends Questioning Election Commission

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday criticised the letter written by ex-bureaucrats and judges condemning the repeated allegations against the Election Commission and other state bodies by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Over 272 eminent citizens, including 16 Judges, 123 retired bureaucrats, 14 Ambassadors, and 133 retired armed forces officers, in a letter, condemned the repeated "assault on national constitutional authorities" by Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI, Khera said that first the BJP, then the retired officials came to defend the serving Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Criticising the move, he said that a democracy is strengthened by questions. The Congress leader said, "We saw the signatures of those retired people. The point is that if questions are being raised about the functioning of the Election Commission, and the entire opposition is doing so, then first the BJP comes to the rescue of a serving Election Commissioner, and then retired people come to the rescue."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

‘Asking Questions is Not an Attack’

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khera said the former is propagating a mentality where asking questions is equated to attacking someone. "Aren't questions crucial to keeping democracy alive? Do these people want to see democracy die in their lifetime? Asking questions doesn't mean attacking; this mentality has been instilled in this country by the PM... Democracy is strengthened by questions. Democracy is not strengthened by closing your eyes, closing your ears, or keeping your mouth shut," he said.

Letter Condemns Rahul Gandhi's 'Assault on Institutions'

The letter states that instead of offering "genuine policy alternatives," the Congress leader has resorted to "unsubstantiated accusations."

Condemning earlier repeated alleged assaults on institutions such as questioning the valour of the armed forces, the fairness of the judiciary, the letter said that it is the Election Commission this time which is facing "systematic and conspiratorial attacks on its integrity and reputation."

"The Leader of Opposition, Lok Sabha, has repeatedly attacked the Election Commission, declaring that he has open and shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in vote theft and claimed that he has 100 per cent proof. Using unbelievably uncouth rhetoric, that what he has found is an atom bomb, and when it explodes, the EC would have no place to hide," the open letter stated.

Lack of Formal Complaint Noted

Yet, despite such scathing accusations, there has been no formal complaint filed by him, along with the prescribed sworn affidavit, to escape his accountability for levelling unsubstantiated allegations and threatening public servants in performance of their duty, the letter added.