Members of the OBC Mahasabha, joined by Congress and SP leaders, protested in Bhopal demanding 27% reservation for OBCs. Opposition leaders accused the BJP government of delaying implementation, as police detained several demonstrators.

Members of the OBC Mahasabha staged a protest in Bhopal on Monday demanding implementation of 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Madhya Pradesh. Leaders of the Congress and Samajwadi Party also joined the agitation in support of the protesters at Roshanpura square in the state capital, while police detained several demonstrators.

Opposition Slams BJP Over Reservation Delay

Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Umang Singhar, questioned the BJP government's stand on OBC reservation, alleging that it was avoiding discussion on the issue. "There is no reservation for OBC, while the UCC bill is being introduced in the state assembly in hurry. For the past 22 years, they had no time for the backward communities. If they can discuss a bill on UCC introducing in the assembly, why do they refuse to discuss OBC reservation in the Legislative Assembly? We have spoken to Mohan Yadav multiple times. During an all-party meeting, we asked what the problem was with granting this reservation. But they use the court as an excuse. I want to tell the OBCs and backward classes of the state that you will now have to fight this battle in its final phase," Singhar said.

The Congress leader further said that the BJP has never accorded respect to the backward classes; now, everyone must take to the streets to claim their rights. "I want to tell that the Congress party stands with you for your coming generations and for the youth. All of us Congress MLAs stand with you and assure you that we will take this battle to its final stage. I assure you that we will raise this issue in the Legislative Assembly tomorrow," Singhar added.

Congress MLA Sachin Yadav said the Congress had consistently supported the demand for 27 per cent reservation for OBCs and accused the BJP of delaying its implementation. "The Congress Party has long supported the protest organised today by the OBC Mahasabha. It was the Congress Party that took the initiative to provide 27% reservation to the OBCs in MP. The BJP is, however, consistently delaying its implementation by citing various pretexts... thereby causing harm to our OBC community. We demand that the 27% reservation implemented by the Congress Party be enforced immediately; otherwise, the BJP government must be prepared to face the consequences," Yadav said.

Madhya Pradesh Samajwadi Party president Manoj Yadav also accused the BJP government of neglecting the OBC community and warned of a wider agitation if the demands remained unmet. "The BJP government is neglecting the backward classes, specifically the OBC community, which constitutes over 52% of the population. The Samajwadi Party supports the demands of the OBC community and warns the government that if these demands are not met, a struggle will be waged from the streets to Parliament...," SP state chief said.

Police Use Water Cannons, Detain Protestors

Notably, the police used water cannons to disperse the crowd staging the protest and raising slogans against the BJP government. Additionally, the police also detained some demonstrators. (ANI)