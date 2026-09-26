Congress MP MK Vishnu Prasad predicts the defeat of DMK and AIADMK in the upcoming Tamil Nadu by-elections, claiming they'll lose deposits. He praised 'CM' Vijay's corruption-free rule and said Rahul Gandhi and Congress would stand by him.

Congress MP MK Vishnu Prasad on Saturday predicted the defeat of the DMK and AIADMK in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly by-election, claiming that both parties will lose their deposits in this contest. Speaking to ANI, the Congress MP asserted that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress will always stand by Chief Minister Vijay, praising the latter for providing corruption-free governance in the state.

“There should be no doubt that the DMK and AIADMK will lose their deposits in this by-election... “It is a matter of pride for us that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party will always stand by Chief Minister Vijay, who is providing a corruption-free government. Tamil Nadu has witnessed a resurgence in the last 100 days. This change has put an end to anarchy and arrogance, and everyone is welcoming it,” said Prasad.

By-election Schedule and Constituencies

Tamil Nadu by-elections for the Madurantakam and Dharapuram assembly constituencies will be held on October 6 this year. According to the Tamil Nadu government, the counting of votes is scheduled for October 9. The Gazette notification for the polls was issued on September 9, 2026, while the last date for the withdrawal of candidatures was September 19.

The Madurantakam by-election was necessitated after Maragatham Kumaravel resigned from the AIADMK and defected to the TVK. A total of 27 candidates are contesting from the constituency, which has 2,12,639 registered electors, comprising of 1,04,496 male and 1,08,078 female voters.

Similarly, in Dharapuram, the seat fell vacant after P Sathyabama (ADMK) resigned on May 25 and defected to the TVK. The constituency has 22 candidates in the fray, with a total of 2,22,406 registered electors, which include 1,06,875 male and 1,15,523 female voters.

AIADMK Alleges 'Horse-Trading'

Earlier, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticised the ruling party's political developments surrounding the Madurantakam by-election, alleging that the bypoll was necessitated due to “horse-trading”. He also accused those who switched to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) of forgetting the voters and said they should be taught a lesson.

“The by-election has been thrust upon Madurantakam because of horse-trading. Those who forgot the people who voted for them and joined TVK should be taught a lesson,” Palaniswami said during a campaign for the by-election. (ANI)