Former Union Minister Pawan Bansal hailed the US Supreme Court's decision to strike down Trump's 'impulsive' tariffs. In response, Trump has imposed a new 10% global tariff, which will impact countries like India amid ongoing trade talks.

Bansal Calls Trump's Tariffs 'Impulsive'

Former Union Minister Pawan Bansal on Sunday said that the previously imposed tariffs by the United States president were 'impulsive', as they were invoked by citing emergency powers while no such situation existed. Expressing happiness over the US Supreme Court ruling on striking down the tariffs, he said that the role of the legislature and judiciary in a democracy has been defined too.

Speaking on the matter, Bansal said, "This decision of the court defines the role of the Legislature, elected members, and the Judiciary. Trump's decisions were very impulsive. He cited an emergency-like situation in the US as the reason for such actions. The Supreme Court, however, said that there was no emergency in the country and rejected all the orders issued by Trump under his special powers." He further added, "Instead of welcoming the court's order, they opposed it. Trump has been changing orders relating to tariffs frequently. These matters have global implications and affect international trade and stability."

Supreme Court Strikes Down Tariffs

Bansal's comments come days after a landmark Supreme Court ruling that struck down most of Trump's previous sweeping tariff measures. The Court ruled 6-3 that the administration exceeded its authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 to impose broad-based import tariffs, affirming that the power to levy taxes resides primarily with Congress.

Trump's Retaliatory Measures

Following the ruling, Trump announced a new 10 per cent global tariff on all countries under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, describing it as a temporary import surcharge (up to 15%) allowed for 150 days to address balance-of-payments deficits. He later raised it further to the "fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level," effective immediately.

In a Truth Social post, Trump stated that this adjustment responds to the Supreme Court's "ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision," while his administration would determine new, legally permissible tariffs in the coming months to continue "Making America Great Again."

Implications for US-India Trade

Trump's latest move follows closely after the administration signed an executive order for the initial 10% global tariff, with a White House official confirming that countries like India would be subject to it until another authority is invoked, and urging trade partners to abide by existing deals. This comes amid ongoing US-India trade developments.

On February 7, the two countries announced a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade, reaffirming their commitment to broader Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations. The Interim Agreement includes India eliminating or reducing tariffs on various US industrial goods, food, and agricultural products, while the US applies a reciprocal 18 per cent tariff on certain Indian-origin goods under an existing executive order, with provisions for removals upon successful conclusion of the agreement.

India Studying Implications

In response to the Supreme Court judgment and Trump's subsequent announcements, India's Commerce and Industry Ministry stated that it is studying the implications of these developments for their potential impact. (ANI)