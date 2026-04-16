Forest fires have emerged in Pauri Garhwal along the Pauri-Srinagar road, disrupting traffic and posing a threat to nearby villages and wildlife. A local resident has urged the Forest Department to act as the IMD forecasts rising temperatures.

Forest Fire Erupts on Pauri-Srinagar Road

With the onset of summer, incidents of forest fires have once again started emerging in the district, with a fresh blaze reported across several locations along the Pauri-Srinagar road, posing risks to nearby areas. The fire has spread close to the roadside, causing difficulties for pedestrians and vehicle drivers. In several stretches, visibility has also been affected due to smoke, increasing the chances of accidents.

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Local residents say that such incidents occur every year during the summer season, leading to significant damage to forest resources. The situation also poses a serious threat to wildlife dependent on the forest.

Local Resident Urges Swift Action

Ashish Godiyal, a local resident, said, "As I was coming down from Pauri. I saw this fire near Sainik Dhaba. I tried my best to extinguish the fire and did whatever was possible for me. I request the Forest Department to try to control this fire as soon as possible and make efforts to put it out. This fire can harm the wild animals in the forest, as their source of food comes from the forest, which is getting destroyed, putting their lives at risk."

He further added, "I request the Forest Department or its employees to come and control the fire here as quickly as possible. There are also villages nearby that could be affected."

IMD Forecasts Rising Temperatures Amid Dry Spell

Meanwhile, according to IMD, weather activity is likely observed in districts including Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Pithoragarh, particularly in areas situated at altitudes of 4000 metres and above. Dry weather is expected to prevail in the remaining districts of the state.

IMD has also predicted a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 1-3 degrees Celsius over the next three to four days across Uttarakhand. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted very light to light rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall at isolated places in the higher altitude regions of Uttarakhand. The department further stated that during the past 24 hours, maximum temperatures remained above normal to appreciably above normal in the plains, while in the hilly regions temperatures were recorded from normal to appreciably above normal. (ANI)