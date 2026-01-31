Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has urged the Centre to order a CBI probe into a NEET aspirant's death in Patna for transparency. Meanwhile, Patna Police suspended two officers for delayed action and an SIT is investigating the case.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Saturday that the government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has urged the Central government to hand over the investigation into the death of a NEET aspirant in a Patna Hostel on January 11 to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The BJP leader emphasised that the incident must be handled transparently.

"Honorable Chief Minister of Bihar Shri @NitishKumar ji has urged the Government of India to hand over the investigation of the NEET student's murder case in Patna (Case No.- 14/26) to the CBI. "The incident must be thoroughly uncovered in a transparent and just manner".

According to the police, a NEET aspirant died during treatment in Patna. While there were reports of an alleged sexual assault, the police said that the doctors have not confirmed sexual or penetrative assault in the case.

Two Police Officers Suspended

Meanwhile, Patna Police on Sunday suspended two police officers in the death of a NEET aspirant in a Patna Hostel. The suspended officers are the station house officer of Chitragupta Nagar police station, Roshni Kumari, and the additional station house officer of Kadamkuan police station, Hemant Jha.

The Patna Police had released a press statement providing this information. According to the statement, the suspension is a result of delayed action and failure to collect intel in a timely manner. Senior officers of the Patna Police suspended both officers on these grounds.

SIT Probe and Forensic Findings

"During the examination conducted by the FSL, traces of human sperm were found on an undergarment allegedly worn by the deceased at the time of the incident. A DNA profile is being prepared from this sample," the press release read earlier.

The sample will be used to match the DNA of the accused, who has been arrested, as well as the suspects identified by the Special Investigation Team to uncover further details.

"This DNA profile will be matched with the DNA of the accused who has been arrested, as well as with the DNA of other suspected individuals identified by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), as part of the ongoing investigation," the release stated.

The Bihar Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

Parents Protest at Hostel

In January, parents gathered outside the Patna hostel, claiming that hostel authorities were not cooperating and that students were unable to continue their studies after the incident. (ANI)