A fire broke out in the basement of an electronic showroom on SP Verma Road, Patna. The basement served as a warehouse for electronic goods. Firefighters have controlled the blaze, and no casualties have been reported. The cause is suspected to be a short circuit.

A fire broke out in the basement of an electronic showroom located on SP Verma Road in Patna on Tuesday morning, following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

According to a report, the fire broke out in the basement of a complex situated on SP Verma Road. The basement was being used as a parking area as well as a warehouse for electronic goods, including air conditioners, refrigerators and televisions.

Blaze Controlled, Investigation Begins

Fire Officer Ajit Kumar said that the fire had been brought under control after firefighters carried out operations at the site.

The blaze caused damage to the basement area, including the warehouse and parking space. The exact extent of the damage is yet to be assessed.

Reports suggests that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit, although the exact cause will be established after a detailed assessment.

Fire tenders reached the location soon after the incident was reported, and firefighting personnel worked to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to other parts of the complex.

No Casualties Reported

As of now, there has been no information regarding any casualties in the incident.

Officials are assessing the damage caused to the electronic goods and infrastructure inside the basement.

The identity of the showroom owner has also not been established so far.

Incident Highlights Need for Fire Safety

The incident comes as a reminder of the importance of fire-safety measures in commercial complexes, particularly in areas where electrical appliances and other equipment are stored.

Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of the property damage are awaited.