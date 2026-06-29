A fire that broke out at a factory on Mahuli Road in Patna was brought under control, said officials. Multiple fire tenders were deployed to the spot. More details are awaited. This follows another recent fire incident at Biscomaun Bhawan on June 12.

A fire broke out at a factory located on Mahuli Road in Patna on Sunday, prompting the deployment of several fire tenders to the spot. Firefighting operations were launched immediately after the incident, with personnel working to contain the blaze.

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Fire Brought Under Control, Says Official

Assistant District Fire Officer Ajay Kumar Sharma said that multiple fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire had been brought under control. "Fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire has been brought under control," Sharma told ANI. More details awaited.

Recent Fire Incidents in Patna

Earlier, a fire broke out on the 13th floor of Biscomaun Bhawan near Gandhi Maidan in Patna in the early hours of June 12, fire officials said. The blaze was later brought under control, with no immediate reports of casualties. (ANI)