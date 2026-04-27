A 15-year-old boy's death at Patna's Paras Hospital led to a protest by his family. They alleged the hospital took Rs 5 lakh without providing treatment and accused an inspector's son of causing the fatal injury and bribing the hospital.

A 15-year-old boy died allegedly due to hospital negligence in the Paras Hospital in Patna on Monday, resulting in a massive uproar outside the hospital. The family members staged a protest by placing the dead body of the boy on the street. The family alleged that the boy died due to negligence on the part of the hospital management.

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Family Alleges Negligence and Bribery

Pinki Devi, a relative of the deceased, alleged that the son of an inspector hit the victim on his head and later bribed the hospital to remove his name from the incident. She also claimed that the hospital took Rs 5 lakh from the family and still did not give any treatment to the child. "We paid around Rs 5 lakh here, but no treatment was done. The son of an Inspector had hit my sister's son with a bat, and he collapsed there. We brought him to this hospital, but no care was taken. The inspector, whose son hit him, has bribed the hospital," Devi said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)